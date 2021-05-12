25 of the worst customers to ever go to a restaurant.

Working in food service can take a lot out of you. The days are long, you're on your feet the entire time moving between the heat of a kitchen and the pressure of the public, and there are rude customers on top of all of that.

When you're already dealing with the exhaustion of a long shift dealing with the public, all it takes is an extra dose of entitlement to push you over the edge.

For this reason, naming and shaming toxic customers can provide much-needed catharsis, while also reminding people what not to do when eating out.

Whether you've personally worked in food service, or you're just a person with basic empathy, it's likely you'll agree that these customers should be banned from restaurants until they learn how to behave.

1.