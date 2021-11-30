26 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Take a break from agonizing over that terrifyingly depressing news headline that decided to surprise you first thing in the morning and let the magic of memes do some of the heavy-lifting...

Between the vortex of lost time that is TikTok, panicking every time Betty White trends on Twitter, scrolling through Instagram to catch up on vacation photos from someone you met once at a drunk brunch, and your family constantly embarrassing you on Facebook, the internet can be a special sort of journey.

While social media is still full of trolls in the comments that leave you fighting for hours with a faceless bot, there are luckily still some meme scribes who haven't yet had their souls crushed by the void.

Pour yourself a glass of something that isn't the tallest, strongest iced coffee on the planet for once and take a minute to indulge in some 280-character relatable and witty thoughts. So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!