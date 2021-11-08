26 of the funniest tweets about daylight savings time.

Fall back, spring ahead and more importantly...why?

Whenever Daylight Savings Time comes around, there's always someone who offers their theory for why we still have to change our clocks to gain an hour or lose an hour and it usually involves ancient farmers and nonsense. Regardless of why we started torturing ourselves (and our dogs) by throwing off our entire concept of time twice a year, the general opinion is that we should stop doing it because it's simply the worst.

Deciding it's actually 2 AM when it's technically 3 AM is horrible for everyone unless you're a drunk college student at a bar who gets to torture the staff by forcing them to work an hour longer than their usual already century-long shift. We might gain an hour of sleep but is losing our sanity worth it? Only farmers can reply.

Leaving work to be greeted with darkness hours before dinner, the temptation to cancel plans because it's dark and cold, looming seasonal depression--winter can be rough and the chaos of that one hour is to blame. So, if you're grateful for the extra hour to wallow in bed but dreading the moment you watch the sun go down in the afternoon, here are the funniest tweets we could find about the cursed tradition of daylight savings. Enjoy!