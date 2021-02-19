26 parents share the funniest reason their toddler had a meltdown.

Anyone who has ever had a toddler or looked after a very young child is probably familiar with the full-blown spit-laughing, scream-crying, floor stomping, blood-curdling piercing terror of a toddler's temper tantrum...

While sometimes a two or three-year-old child has a valid reason for throwing a fiery fit, more often than not the issue that sparks a flurry of tears and red-faced rage is something so ridiculous that parents have to hide their laughter. It can be difficult to try and validate a child's feelings as they're rolling on the floor sobbing about the fact that they can't sleep in the dishwasher. Screaming about the fact that trees have leaves, that the box of cookies is empty, that the bread is now toast--the things that can send a toddler into a spiral can be pure, unhinged and unfiltered comedy.

So, when a Reddit user asked parents with toddlers, "What was their irrational meltdown today?" people with screaming two-year-olds were ready to share the hilariously ridiculous reasons for their tantrums.

1.