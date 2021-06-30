27 funny tweets about social media for Social Media Day.

June 30th is "Social Media Day," a holiday where the best way to celebrate is either scrolling endlessly through a rotation of infinite apps or throwing your phone into a river and cuddling a tree.

Regardless of whether you have an "extremely online" presence or you're a lurk-and-never-post user, most of us have a complex relationship to social media. Curating a vacation photoshoot and agonizing over which one to post, getting bombarded with influencers trying to sell you utter nonsense, willingly diving down the deep rabbit hole of stalking an ex's new partner and their Thanksgiving--even without the impressively evil but toxic comments from faceless trolls, social media can be a trap.

So, in honor of Social Media Day and the apps we can't live with or without, forgive yourself for not understanding how to use TikTok by enjoying these tweets about the curse of learning all of your extended relatives have highly upsetting political views.

1.