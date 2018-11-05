27 voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2018 memes that sum up everything right now.

Happy Monday! Are you feeling incredibly anxious about the state of the world? Have you spent the last few months obsessively texting your friends about the midterm elections until they ostensibly removed you from the group text?! If so, you are not alone!

If you find yourself scrolling Twitter longer than five minutes you'll quickly see that people are anxious as hell about the midterm elections, and for good reason. The past two years under Trump have been a quick ride into fascism, and while a blue wave wouldn't serve as a magic fix-all, it could help hold back the cages and oppressive legislation while we fight for better policies on the local level.

On the bright side, predictions from FiveThirtyEight say there's a 7 in 8 chance Democrats will take the House, and only a 1 in 7 chance Republicans will keep it. Still, after the horrors of the 2016 presidential election, we should know better than to rest on predictions.

On the morning of the 2016 election FiveThirtyEight predicted there was a 71% chance Hillary Clinton would win. Given how that turned out, and the heavy dose of voter suppression going on, it's super important we all get out to the ballots with the urgency of people with a lot left to lose.