28 former racists and ex-nazis share the life-changing events that woke them up.

Racism rears its ugly head in so many forms, and for so many reasons. Even the most progressive and love filled people were still born into a racist world, full of systemic racism and biases constantly reinforced through media and legislation.

When you consider the whitewashing of history, the constant enforcement of systemic racism through policing practices, and the ways redlining enforces continued segregation for many people, it's naive to pretend anyone is born and raised without picking up something to unlearn.

That being said, there's still a big difference between someone who is actively working to promote racial equality while checking themselves, and someone actively spreading hate and violence.

In a recent Reddit thread people who formerly lived overtly racist lifestyles (and/or held socially racist views) shared the moments that shifted their entire paradigm.

1. amateurcockpiercer knows that war puts people's real character on display.