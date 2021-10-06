28 funny and scathing tweets about the finale of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Every year ABC traps a group of singles/Instagram influencers who previously competed on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" to take a second (or third or fourth) shot at love while dating everyone they're interested in on an island resort full of crabs for a month. While it seems impossible to spark a "connection" that could lead to vowing your undying love for each other on a proposal stage set up for a team of sweaty producers, three weeks can feel like a year when the only task at hand is dating.
Contestants bail on their jobs, their apartments, their phones, their freedom to read books or gossip without cameras--all to drink unlimited beach cocktails with nothing on the schedule every day but lying on damp hookup beds, avoiding the wildlife that invades their open-air den of bunk beds and finding a potential soulmate.