28 funny and scathing tweets about the finale of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

The finale of quite possibly the longest season of "Bachelor in Paradise" in history aired Tuesday night and fans were...tired, confused, and overwhelmed by the beauty of one couple who appears to genuinely love each other? Rare, unique, inspiring...

Every year ABC traps a group of singles/Instagram influencers who previously competed on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" to take a second (or third or fourth) shot at love while dating everyone they're interested in on an island resort full of crabs for a month. While it seems impossible to spark a "connection" that could lead to vowing your undying love for each other on a proposal stage set up for a team of sweaty producers, three weeks can feel like a year when the only task at hand is dating.

Contestants bail on their jobs, their apartments, their phones, their freedom to read books or gossip without cameras--all to drink unlimited beach cocktails with nothing on the schedule every day but lying on damp hookup beds, avoiding the wildlife that invades their open-air den of bunk beds and finding a potential soulmate.