28 hilarious jokes by kids that are funnier than anything we've ever written.

We all know kids can say pretty hilarious things sometimes. For all the outrageous things that come out of their mouths, they can also be shamelessly mean and brutally honest. Shout out to the time the kid I was babysitting looked me in the eye and said, "my mommy has big boobs, why don't you?" Kids are just trying their best to understand the world and the adults around them and they can't help but say whatever is on their mind.

Luckily for our entertainment, there's a United Kingdom-based Twitter account dedicated to jokes written by kids. Surprise! It's better than 90% of Twitter accounts dedicated to jokes written by adults. When you combine the unbridled curiosity of children with their overall lack of social skills and manners, great comedy is born. If you can't get enough, there's even a book.

I was on the fence about having kids, but these are pretty amazing...

1. Genius.

why did the wall fall down ?



becuse it was 8000 and that is to old. — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) May 30, 2019

2. Are there "amenments" to the constitution?

Why did the chicken cross the road?



He's allowed to do what he wants beacuse of the amenment — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) May 29, 2019

3. This is adorable.