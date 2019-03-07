28 people share the sh*t their parents pulled they now realize was insane. Hindsight is 20/20.

Sometimes you have to make it all the way to adulthood before you connect how supremely weird your childhood was. Most families have a few bizarre traditions up their sleeves, but not all are equal, and looking back with 20/20 hindsight is a surefire way to reevaluate what you internalized as normal.

In a recent Reddit thread, people shared the things their parents did that they now realize is bizarre or unhealthy, and it'll make you feel less lonely about your weird childhood.

1. heyitsaubrey has very strong legs.