28 people share the sh*t their parents pulled they now realize was insane. Hindsight is 20/20.

Sometimes you have to make it all the way to adulthood before you connect how supremely weird your childhood was. Most families have a few bizarre traditions up their sleeves, but not all are equal, and looking back with 20/20 hindsight is a surefire way to reevaluate what you internalized as normal.
In a recent Reddit thread, people shared the things their parents did that they now realize is bizarre or unhealthy, and it'll make you feel less lonely about your weird childhood.
1. heyitsaubrey has very strong legs.
"I don't have very many memories of my childhood, or really anything in the last 25 years. But I do remember when we would go in time out, we had to bend our knees and fold our arms behind our backs while staring at the wall. We had to stand motionless and silent for 30 minutes. If we moved or swayed, we got another 30 minutes. This would go on for hours sometimes. My brothers and I would pull muscles and pass out sometimes."
"Also while we were in the shower our parents would search our rooms. They did this every day and if they found anything they didn't like they'd make us jump out of the shower, still dripping wet and naked, and come clean up or explain whatever they found."
"And we were always "grounded" but they would never tell us why. So, since we were already grounded, they would just take away our birthdays or do timeout for punishment. I have only celebrated my birthday twice in my life, and both times my mom shut it down within 10 minutes.
Edit;TLDR; leg day, all day. I can do squats for hours."
2. Beatboxboomer's parents were hoarders.
"They kept everything. EVERYTHING.
The moment I walked into my friend's house and realized you're NOT suppose to have stuff lining the walls was ridiculous."
3. blueeyesredlipstick's mom had a pathological investment in her kids' love lives.
"My mom was always very invested in our romantic lives, partly because that was an area where we didn't stack up well as compared to our cousins. The most insane manifestation of this was when I agreed to go out on a date with a guy, only to find out before the date that he was a sexual predator who'd been fired/arrested after he preyed on four separate freshmen at the school where he taught."
"Mom flipped out trying to convince me not to cancel the date. "He might have grown out of it! You don't know if you don't give him a chance!"
"Thankfully, my dad was on my side and I cancelled the date. But Mom sulked the entire rest of the night and demanded I log her in to my Facebook account so she could scroll through my friends list so that she could see which of my male friends were straight and single so that she could push me towards them instead."
4. PriestsOfHiroshima's mom lived in their closet during a divorce.
"When my mother "left" my dad, she pitched a tent in my walk-in closet. I was 7 or 8 and she lived in my fucking closet for months before she got her own place. I still remember her reading her Joyce Meyer books by lamplight."
5. AnonyMissMe's family howled with the wolves.
"We lived on a farm in the middle of nowhere (at least 35mins to the nearest grocery store). I am not sure how it started, because I was a kid, but any time our puppy dog howled, we would all howl. To the point that it was a deafening sound and would kind of make your ears rattle."
"His name was Duke. I would occasionally howl first because then he would follow and then so would my mother, father, and two older brothers. I thought it was awesome and it felt invigorating to do. I now realize this is odd."
6. IndianaRedneck was picked up by a babysitter in the shadiest way.
"I was seven and my brother was five (during the early 80s). We were told to wait in the school parking lot for the babysitter to pick us up. Thing is, we never met her before and had no idea what she looked like. So we waited until a woman pulled up with a picture of us in her hand. She showed us the picture and asked if it was us. We said it was and she told us she's our babysitter. We got in the car without thinking twice. Seemed like a good idea at the time."
7. jadecourt's dad had questionable problem solving skills.
"On the day my dad decided to buy our family's first PC, he loaded me and my younger sisters into the back of our little two door Honda and drove the 20 minutes to the store."
"After purchasing the computer, my dad realize there wasn't enough room in our tiny car for three children, car seats, and the giant ass 1997 computer. So he LEFT US at the store, apparently thinking that if he bought us all candy bars, that'd be enough to keep a 5, 3, and 2 year old occupied and out of trouble. He took the new computer home and then turned around to come back and get us, having left us alone for easily 40 minutes"
8. ilbatboy's parents let their baby play with knives.
"My parents visited underground Atlanta back in the early 90’s. Not the safest place. Anyways, my brother was a baby and crawled under a bench they were sitting on. He pulled out an umbrella bag with a very sinister knife inside. My parents don’t report the knife or anything, but instead KEEP it and it becomes a staple knife in our kitchen. So yea, pretty sure my parents used a murder weapon to cut the crust off our pb&js."
9. LyannasLament had god parents out of the move Matilda.
"My god brothers parents used to lock us in his room for hours to days at a time. His little brothers learned to pee in the thrash can instead of in the floor when we couldn’t get them out. We eventually learned how to unlock and relock the hatch from inside the room so that the four of us could get out for pee breaks, and for snacks when we were feeling really ballsy."
"I didn’t realize how abnormal this was until I was watching a news story in the work break room with a bunch of coworkers about a “neglected” child being removed from an unfit home. My initial response was “that’s nothing!” As I launched into what I just wrote above. I looked around waiting for everyone else’s stories, but instead they all just stared at me...😬"
"Edit: quite a few people have been very kind and offered sound advice to me. Therapy is definitely worth its weight in gold.
Edit 2: People keep asking; God brother is the son of one of your God parent, or so I was taught when I was growing up."
10. Kawaii_Kajira's parents had a secret business.
"My brother and I would be locked in our room for hours at a time and told to be absolutely silent. Went on for a few years."
"One morning I woke up super early, earlier than normal, and was hungry. So I went to ask my mom for oatmeal. I open the bedroom door, and my mom is rubbing the back of a shirtless, sleeping man who is NOT my dad. Mom panics, jumps out of bed and gently pushes me out of the room. I kinda stand in the kitchen confused, when my dad comes in from another part of the house and asks wtf I'm doing, and sends me back to my room."
"They finally divorced a couple years ago, and my mom confided that my dad made her prostitute herself to pay the bills for a while when we were kids. A lot of memories made sense after that."
11. Blazeosaurus's mom should be in jail.
"Let homeless punk rockers live with us. Several. And some of them slept in our beds with us, with her permission. Two of two of my sisters were teen moms."
12. gentlybeepingheart's mom monitored her diary.
"My mom is very controlling. She would make me turn my diary over to make sure I wasn’t writing anything she didn’t approve of. So I saved up enough money by skipping school lunch and bought a secret diary at the book fair."
"I came home to her sitting on my bed and yelled at me for writing “mom is a JERK” or something like that. She would have grounded me, but I wasn’t allowed out of the house without her escorting me until age 16. She then wondered why I had no friends."
"I was allowed only 30 minutes on the computer in the computer room and I would have to record which websites I went on and what usernames and passwords I used. She would use the password book to go on the websites and look at who I was talking to."
"I also just kind of accepted that it was normal for parents to charge rent when you turned 18 and only allow you to eat one meal a day (dinner) and have to pay for the others yourself."
"edit: the rent thing doesn’t bother me as much. It started out at $500 a month and went up every year so now I’m at $700 a month. That’s pretty normal rent around where I live, and I don’t have to pay for heat/electricity/internet. I’m trying to move out but I also have to pay for college out of pocket and it adds up. :("
13. PM_ME_YOUR_FOOD_'s parents had a creative way of dealing with a budget.
"Kinda relevant, but I'm still gonna post this.
When I was in 6th grade (I think) my mom decided we needed to understand what it was like for people in third world countries. We ate oatmeal for breakfast, beans and rice for lunch, could have one fruit for a snack, and beans and rice plus some romane lettuce for dinner. All of this for a month, and we were only allowed 3 cheat meals."
"In high school looking back I just thought she was batshit nuts. But once I started having bills and such of my own it occurred to me, my parents were just that broke. They just didn't want us to think of it that way. Damn do I love those two people.
Edit: you fuckers saying my name is relevant, I wish I would have noticed first dammit"
14.Aware_City's mom had drastic punishments for curfew.
"Mom got mad at my sister for missing curfue and shaved her head as punishment"
15. AvatarofBro's childhood was marked by hospital waiting rooms.
"I have a brother with disabilities. He's relatively low-functioning and requires regular attention, both inside the home and out. I love him to death, but it made for a pretty untraditional childhood."
"I didn't realize until my late teenage years that other families were...happy. And relaxed. Which isn't to say that they didn't have their problems. Just that they weren't constantly preoccupied by one family member who requires more care and attention than others. At all times."
"To be clear, my brother is a wonderful person. I cherish every moment that I get to spend with him now. But, at the same time, I spent a disproportionate amount of my childhood in waiting rooms while he went to various therapies. And I spent very little time with my parents growing up, because all of their attention was focused on my brother. I was an afterthought, because I was lucky enough to be an afterthought and still function."
16. ozzytheozzy's dad couldn't resist the allure of scammers.
"My dad fell victim to many money scams in the early 2000s. He would always say he’s sitting on a gold mine and I thought we were gonna be rich. Yeah I don’t think he’s learned his lesson, I still catch him replying to bullshit emails."
17. TodayWeMake's stepdad took them on a vey strange car ride.
"My dad once took three of us kids out for a ride in the pine barrens. He drove us twenty minutes into the woods on a sandy trail in a minivan. He had just gotten into a fight with my step mother and needed a drive to burn off all the alcohol in his system. He didn’t say much during the ride. We got stuck (obviously because we were in a 2wd caravan) but luckily some 4wd truck dude came through and winched us out. When that guy showed up dad wasn’t quiet anymore and we left the woods when we were unstuck and went home. I’m not sure what his intentions were that day but the look on my stepmothers face when we returned made me rethink wether it was a fun ride in the woods or a fuck this life moment worthy of the nightly news narrowly averted."
18. First_Fist's brother has an undying obsession with milk.
"My brother while raising his boys would buy like 10 gallons of milk at a time when it was on sale and then put it in the deep freezer. It never tasted like milk after it thawed. He claimed to not have noticed a difference. Oh theres a difference all right."
19. Runs_N_Goses escaped their mom's murder suicide plan.
"My mom once blew out the pilot lights on our gas stove, cranked up the gas, and told 7 y/o me and my 14 y/o sister to go to sleep. I went to bed, not knowing any better. Luckily, my sister dragged me out of the house and we sat in the car. Mom finally changed her mind/ sobered up a bit, aired out the house, relit the pilots, and took us back inside.
That was fun."
20. hotdiddilydang had babies fix their own food.
"Fend for yourself night" when I was like... 5 and on. Wed have to find our own food that night. I later found out my parents were too lazy to cook for my sister and I who were just 5 and 8."
"I used to come up with really weird food combinations. Most notably nutella or peanut butter + candy sprinkles wrapped up in a tortilla. As I got older I began toasting it and rolling it in cinnamon sugar."
"Edit: wow! People are either going "same dude" or "jesus christ how could a parent do something like this to a 5 y.o." I feel a little better knowing theres so many of us."
"Edit: to clarify, this happening once a week or something isnt an issue. With me it gradually went from like twice a week to every other day. Eventually growing up my parents just stopped cooking and if they did it was suddenly a huge deal. Like theyd cook once a week at best. Really chaotic stuff. I became the best improv chef ever, so I'm thankful. But at the same time jesus christ my sister became a pre diabetic at 12 over the lack of nutrition. We didn't know any better unfortunately."
21. DaintymittsWife snacked on fire sticks.
"It wasn't until way later in life that my sister and I said 'Wait a second. WTF?" When we were young, my father smoked a lot and when we were with him during the day and said we were hungry, he'd give us each a pack of matches. We'd eat them and then be good. No, we weren't poor, just had lazy/crazy parents...."
22. raiinboweyes' father left the grocery shopping up to the kids.
"My (alcoholic bipolar) father would drop me and my 2 siblings off at the grocery store with his credit card and told us to go grocery shopping. We were young kids when this started. He'd either go hit up a bar or wait in the parking lot before coming back to get us. Sometimes it would be a long wait. Looking back I still don't know how we were able to run his credit card and no one ever batted an eye. We had to cook too, so it wasn't exactly healthy stuff."
"A lot of times the food would all be gone a week or so before he'd take us back to the store. We had to get really creative. We'd joke that there was nothing left but "the goo in the back of the refrigerator". Honestly surprised we didn't develop diabetes (although I am hypoglycemic) or obesity or anything serious. We quickly learned not to buy a bunch of candy or sweets, something that kind of impresses me looking back. I learned to keep an emergency stash of food hidden in my room. One of many insane things, but first that came to mind."
23. KaLunaMatata had to act as their narcissistic father's therapist.
"Throughout my childhood I would end up being my dad’s therapist. He’d often tell me he sometimes wished he would go to sleep and never wake up. A bit heavy for a 12 year old to hear from their parent I guess."
"After I became a teen and could drive, he’d call me in the middle of the night while I was at my mom’s house and ask me to rush over because he was sick and needed help. I spent a lot of nights feeding him jello and sitting awake in his room so he could sleep because his medication would make him hallucinate and think demons were going to kill him in his sleep."
"It wasn’t until I was older I realized I missed a lot of my childhood because I had to parent him instead of the other way around."
"Eventually he found a wife who takes care of him and cut me out of his life. Apparently he tells her stories about how I never spent time with him and never cared because she sends me rants about how awful I am."
24. killwithharm's mom had a hankering for stealing.
"My mom stole a shopping cart with my brother. I was like 7y/o and nearly ratted them out because “MOM WE DONT NEED THAT I DONT UNDERSTAND”.
Edit: Failed to mention that it wasnt just us pushing it home or something. They loaded it into the back of the SUV, right in the parking lot."
25. floridianreader's in-laws love the sweet taste of car exhaust.
"My inlaws, well mostly my now-deceased MIL and a brother in law swear by trunk food. What is trunk food? It is food that you make, and sometimes cook (sometimes not), and when you go on a roadtrip, you wrap it up in foil and throw it in the trunk with the spare tire and everything else gross back there. This is only done for long distance trips; when you arrive at your destination, you eat the food. MIL and Brother in law swore that it makes the food taste better. If the food was uncooked, the idea was that being in a hot trunk for several hours would cook it to the desired temperature (in theory)."
"The cakes were probably the "safest." She would make small individual spice cake loaves and wrap them up and then you'd have spice cake with the gentle aroma of car exhaust."
"She once made an entire birthday cake for me in the same way, except that it was left in the pan and had icing. And minimal wrapping. I ate a slice to be polite, but I was being very polite. I didn't eat the rest."
"Brother in law is the worst though. He is Orthodox Jewish and keeps kosher, which is problematic when traveling long distances, so he's used to having to pack food with him. He / They used to live in South Carolina and he was driving to Miami to catch a flight to Israel a few times before he actually emigrated there. We live in Central Florida and offered to prepare him some kosher food but he wasn't having it and brought his own meatloaf out of the trunk of a very hot car on a hot summer day. He wanted to share it with us, but I have this thing about food poisoning so I didn't eat it."
"You can only be so polite.
MIL has since passed away and Brother in law now lives in Israel so no more trunk food. My husband, the twin of brother in law has working brain cells and believes strongly in food safety. Thank goodness."
26. dead4seven's grandparents literally burned weed.
"My Grandparents in Italy would burn TONS of marijuana plants because it was unknown to them and like an unwanted weed on their farms. I mean, they would never had done anything with it anyways even if they did know but still... they burned lotsa weed."
27. excitedaccountant's mom liked to play dead.
"When I was very young (maybe 5 or 6?) my mother would cuddle with my younger brother and I - she thought it was funny when she pretended to die while holding us. I was terrified and I will always remember that. She would wake up from "death" and laugh to get a reaction out of us. That is my earliest fucked up memory of her."
28. ReverendSunshine faced an exceptionally low bar for babysitting.
"I used to babysit my parent’s friend’s kids occasionally. After I babysit two kids that were 4 and 6, my mom said her friend was happy and I did a good job. I was thirteen. Then she mentioned that that was good because her friend was distrustful of babysitters since her other two kids had drowned while under a babysitter supervision. Thought that was slightly odd. No helicoptering in the 80’s!"