28 people share the dumbest things they believed as a child. Life is an April Fools' joke!

It's April Fools' Day!

Time to celebrate all the gullible people in our lives, and is there anyone more gullible than all of us as children? Children are adorable and innocent, but more often than not that innocence causes them to believe things that are well, let's be honest, pretty dumb. Of course we can't blame them for not knowing everything about a world they've spent less than a decade living in, but when you grow up and look back on the things you believed as child it can get pretty hilarious. A fairy wants my teeth? A bunch of tiny men build toys in a cold, barren wasteland? All teachers live and sleep at the school?

So, when "MOONEM0JI" asked Twitter, "what's the dumbest thing you believed as a child?" the internet was truly ready to share their most gullible moments. Shout out to the time I thought that the world was black and white before color TV and that hamburgers came from cows who die peacefully in giant fields and then are collected by "cow angels."