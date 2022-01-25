29 funny responses to Jimmy Fallon asking fans to reveal why their high school was weird.

High school is a turbulent journey in waking up when the sun rises when all you want is to sleep for sixteen straight hours, finding the perfect excuse to get out of field day, and ignoring adults who tell you that "these are the best four years of your life."

While most high schools in reality aren't "Euphoria," "Gossip Girl," or a blue-filtered universe of teen vampires, we all have at least one memory from school that makes us wonder "was this normal?"

It's not until you talk to friends who went to other schools that you learn that it's not normal for your health teacher to stretch two condoms over her fist on the first day of class, it's perfectly legal for teenagers to exist in public while wearing tank tops, and that "walking around the cafeteria" for gym class doesn't happen in most schools. Anyone else take a class trip to the local furniture store? No? Ok.

So, when Jimmy Fallon asked fans about the weird things in their high school, people were ready to share tales from their tumultuous teen years. Enjoy!