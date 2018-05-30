This 3-year-old's description of her imaginary friend is giving the internet nightmares.

A lot of children have imaginations so vivid that it's creepy as hell. Children are basically tiny overstimulated people constantly on a nightmare acid trip.
So, when 3-year-old Ruby was asked to describe her imaginary friend for Oh Comely magazine, she managed to creep out the entire internet.
"This is my imaginary mum, Grateful. Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark - she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes, but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She’s 14 but can never have a birthday," Ruby says in the magazine.
When the actress Natalie Morales tweeted out Ruby's quote, the internet immediately shook with fear.
Based on Ruby's description, her imaginary friend Grateful may very well be the ghost of a pregnant 14-year-old.
People on Twitter had some fairly in-depth theories about the haunting.
People were legitimately shook by the description of Grateful.
Some people felt inspired to share tales of the creepy children in their own lives.
One talented artist even made an illustration of Ruby hanging out with her ghost BFF.
If we're lucky, we'll see a horrifying movie rendition of Grateful the ghost in the near future.