This 3-year-old's description of her imaginary friend is giving the internet nightmares.

A lot of children have imaginations so vivid that it's creepy as hell. Children are basically tiny overstimulated people constantly on a nightmare acid trip.

So, when 3-year-old Ruby was asked to describe her imaginary friend for Oh Comely magazine, she managed to creep out the entire internet.

"This is my imaginary mum, Grateful. Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark - she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes, but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She’s 14 but can never have a birthday," Ruby says in the magazine.

When the actress Natalie Morales tweeted out Ruby's quote, the internet immediately shook with fear.

Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying. pic.twitter.com/DM0y77CWHI — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) May 28, 2018

Based on Ruby's description, her imaginary friend Grateful may very well be the ghost of a pregnant 14-year-old.