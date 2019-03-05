30 photos of celebs hanging out with their younger selves that’ll f*ck your head up.

The passage of time is a true trip for all who survive it, in many ways, getting older presents us with the opportunity to live out many different selves. Our face might be innately the same, but the way we dress and feel shifts, and the markers of time accumulate into a series of gradual transitions.
While flipping through family photo albums can feel like stepping into a time machine, seeing the various physical phases of a celebrity can trigger a special kind of pop culture nostalgia. For this very reason, the Instagram account Photo Time Traveling was created to show celebrities hanging out with their younger selves. The results are equally trippy and nostalgic.
1.
Ellen & Ellen . . . #thenandnow #toenennu #mashup #ellen #ellendegeneres #theellenshow #ellenshow #timehop #timetravel #art #instaart #fanart #photoshop #instaart #picoftheday #instadaily One hand can make a difference. 😉@theellenshow
2.
A STAR IS BORN THIS WAY. . . . #ladygaga #bornthisway #astarisborn #mix #mashup #thenandnow #toenennu #timetravel #timehop #tripdownmemorylane #art #instaart #instaartist #photoshop #creative #fanart #fun #instamusic @ladygaga
3.
THANK YOU ROB! 😀😂 #Repost @robloweofficial with @get_repost ・・・ 1984 vs 2018. Battle of the hairdo’s!
4.
Thanx Annie! 😀 #Repost @officialannielennox with @get_repost ・・・ It had to happen! Some clever person has created a series of ‘then and now’ images.. The younger one is so defended, while the older version has allowed herself to become more at ease through the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune..
5.
6.
Robert & Robert Redford . . . #thenandnow #time #travel #young #timehop #backtothefuture #tb #throwback #robertredford #actor #star #hollywood #movie #film #cinema #films #movies #instaart #art #photoshop #instamovies #picoftheday #instadaily @cinemaba @cinema.inc @legends.inc
7.
#amywinehouse #greatvoice #singer #artist #photoshop #art #instaartwork #instaartist #amy #icon #iconic #music #instamusic #mashup #mix #rip #top1000 #top2000 #top3000 #top4000 #top5000 #respect #instagood #ripamywinehouse #instadaily #picoftheday @amy_winehouse_official_
8.
#janetjackson #thenandnow #toenennu #mashup #tb #throwback #time #travel #timetraveler #art #instaart #janet #jackson #photoshop #instaartist #80s #80smusic #flashback #timehop #nasty #picoftheday #instagood #instadaily #control #dance #choreography #artist #singer
9.
#robbiewilliams #thenandnow #toenennu #takethat #art #fun #tb #throwback #photoshop #instagood #mix #mashup #time #travel #instadaily #timetraveler #instaartwork #instaart #xfactoruk #thexfactor #music #singer #idol #icon #xfactor @robbiewilliams
10.
#whitneyhouston #starinheaven 💫
11.
#davidbowie #bowie #starinheaven 💫
12.
13.
#neverforget #georgemichael #hero #icon #instamusic #freedom #faith #listenwithoutprejudice 💫
14.
#robertdeniro #thenandnow #tb #mashup #throwback #timetraveler #fun #instafun #actor #movie #film #cinema #movies #films #instamovies #instafilm #instagood #instafaily #art #instaart #instaartist #photoshop @historyofcinema @cinemaba @robertdenirodaily
15.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TINA! #tinaturner #thenandnow #tb #throwback #mix #biography #mashup #singer #popstar #icon #iconic #hair #instaartist #rock #mylovestory #biografie #book #instagood #photooftheday #instamusic #instadaily #picoftheday #photoshop #respect #art #instaart #creative #privatedancer #riverdeepmountainhigh #nutbushcitylimits @tinaturner @mrs_tina_turner @tinaturnerfans @tina.turner
16.
17.
18.
#becoming #michelle #obama #michelleobama former #firstlady #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #mashup #tripdownmemorylane #time #travel #timetravel #usa #america #unitedstates #book #writer #autobiography #photoshop #art #instaart
19.
#tomselleck #thenandnow #actor #tvshow #movie #magnum #magnumpi #tb #throwback #80stv #serie #tripdownmemorylane #time #travel #timetraveler #photoshop #art #instaart #instaartist #creative #instagood #instadaily @tomselleckofficial
20.
21.
#richardgere #thenandnow #tb #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #time #travel #timetraveler #mashup #actor #movie #film #cinema #movies #acting #art #instaart #instaartwork #instaartist #instagood #instamovies #fanart #photoshop #creative @richardgereofficial @richardtgere @richardtiffanygere
22.
#roxeannehazes #toenennu #thenandnow #tb #throwback #time #travel #timetraveler 😁🚀#singer #zangeres #roxeanne #hazes #fun #art #instaart #polaroid #picture #creative #photoshop #instaartist #tripdownmemorylane #dochterdre 😁
23.
#haleyjoelosment #thenandnow #toenennu #tb #throwback #time #travel #timetraveler #instagood #instadaily #art #instaart #photoshop #film #movie #films #movies #actor #child #young #childstar #sixthsense #cinema @hjosment @historyofcinema @cinemaba @moviequotes
24.
#clinteastwood #thenandnow #toenennu #tb #throwback #mix #mashup #tripdownmemorylane #time #travel #timetraveler #fun #cinema #movie #movies #film #instamovies #legend #actor #hollywood #star #famous #hero #photoshop #instaart #art @clinteastwoodoffical @clinteastwood_cinema @historyofcinema
25.
#Pink & young @pink ☺️ #thenandnow #tb #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #time #travel #timetraveler #singer #tripdownmemorylane #instagood #instadaily #art #instaart #instaartist #photoshop #fanart #pinkfans #pinkfamily #creative
26.
#barbrastreisand #thenandnow #tb #throwback #time #travel #timetraveler #tripdownmemorylane #singer #actrice #voice #art #instaart #photoshop #instadaily #instagood #toenennu #younger #polaroid #fun #instafun #creative @barbrastreisand
27.
#HenryThomas #thenandnow #toenennu #tb #throwback #et #elliott #extraterrestrial #movie #film #instamovie #instafilm #cinema #instaart #art #instaartist #photoshop #picoftheday #instadailly #instagood #thehauntingofhillhouse #haunting #alien #aliens #hillhouse #netflix
28.
#happybirthday #johnmayer #thenandnow #toenennu #singer #artist #guitarist #tb #mix #mashup #young #kid #child #fun #art #instafun #instaart #creative #fanart #johnmayerfan #picoftheday #photoshop #johnmayerfan #photooftheday #instamusic #instagood #instadaily @johnmayer
29.
30.
#keshiaknightpulliam #thenandnow #tb #throwback #rudy #huxtable #rudyhuxtable #cosby #thecosbyshow #cosbyshow #mashup #young #tvshow #series #comedy #80s #art #fanart #photoshop #fun #instafun #instatv @keshiaknightpulliam
