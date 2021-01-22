30 of the funniest comebacks ever posted online.

The internet makes it possible for anyone to post any opinion or passing thought during all hours of the day. While this can be freeing and empowering for some, it can also lead to a lot of bad takes and straight up misinformation being posted online.

Luckily, the internet also makes it possible for people to criticize, roast, or respond to the myriad of bad takes, hateful hypocrisies and completely fictional narratives.

If you're looking for some schadenfreude-fueled laughs, then these online comebacks are precisely what the extremely online doctor ordered.

1.

Give $600 to a poor person & it's gone in a week.



Give $600 to a rich person & it's multiplied 10X in a few years or less. — Sharif S (@bboyshogi) December 22, 2020