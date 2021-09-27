30 of the funniest examples of posts that are ‘ominously positive.’

When you're feeling in the dumps, having someone pinch your shoulder and say "hey, buck up" is usually not the pick-me-up it's supposed to be. Having someone tell you everything is actually okay, or that you just need to smile can massively backfire since it simultaneously invalidates your feelings while making you feel less alone.

That said, exclusively groveling in despair also isn't the recipe for feeling better. Which is why ominous positivity, which is positivity with an ominous, creative, or somewhat threatening twist (you better be nice to yourself or else) can oftentimes be the ideal antidote to toxic positivity.

So if you're needing a boost today, but the cliche motivational memes don't do it for you, then these funny and threatening forms of positivity might be just the kick in the pants you need.

1.