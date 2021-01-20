30 of the funniest memes of Bernie Sanders sitting alone at the inauguration.

The pandemic has changed everything in the past year, including the nature of the 2021 inauguration. And as a small distance crowd of politicians and their families gather to celebrate the presidency of Joe Biden, many have found ways to express their fashion sense amidst the masks and cold of winter.

While many people gushed over the polished outfits worn by Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Michelle Obama, others found Bernie Sanders' casual outfit and disgruntled demeaner deeply funny and relatable. Which of course means, he instantly became a meme, here are a handful of the funniest Sanders memes to hit the internet this afternoon.

1.

My boyfriend taking pics of me for my Instagram pic.twitter.com/ugfSXdYtoO — future mrs. hunter biden (@themeredith) January 20, 2021

2.