The internet is consistently good at a few things: creating memes, tempting you to online shop with advertisements, and people flaming each other in the comments.While some online burns can get straight up mean for no reason, there are plenty of situations that call for a comeback, and the internet never fails to deliver.If you need to spice up your day with some burns, then look no further than this compilation of brutal (but mostly deserved) comebacks.1. This graceful murder. Love this guy from clevercomebacks 2. She was literally asking for this comeback. “Migrants can’t assimilate into society” from clevercomebacks 3. This mic drop. People really live in their own little bubbles from clevercomebacks 4. This moment of truth. You're the problem from clevercomebacks 5. This triggering description of Batman. Raw skiny jeans bat from clevercomebacks 6. Nothing like a scathing battle of the wits.I love flat earthers, because they remind me that even though I’m a failure, there are always people even more disappointing than me— ashallowseafish (@ashallowseafish) September 3, 2020 7. This anti-colonialist burn.The contents of the British Museum https://t.co/TWlyg7vXj8— Pariah Carey. (@SumzIbrahiim) November 13, 2020 8. If the shoe fits. I don’t care if repost made me laugh from clevercomebacks 9. Gotta catch them all. They also don't come in exciting anime from clevercomebacks 10. This truly doomed exchange. Useless trees from clevercomebacks 11. This truly honest question. Elite finish from clevercomebacks 12. This original way to stunt on the tabloids. Actions speak louder than words. from clevercomebacks 13. Both parties have a point here.14. This about sums it up. Depression vs Asthma from clevercomebacks 15. This brilliant parenting hack. Separate payments from clevercomebacks 16. This incredible misunderstanding of science. Separate payments from clevercomebacks 17. There are no winners here. American football coaches vs European football coaches from funny 18. It had to be said. Big footprints to fill from clevercomebacks 19. Sad but true. I mean, he's not wrong .. from clevercomebacks 20. Nothing quite like an intergenerational flame war. Boomer vs. Millenial from clevercomebacks 21. This is the best Taylor Swift song. She isn’t a walking womb from clevercomebacks 22. Points were made. Facebook comeback from clevercomebacks 23. Where there are insults, Florida will always be a victim. That's a no brainer from clevercomebacks 24. Tomi didn't think this one through before posting. Tomi, Absolutely Destroyed. from clevercomebacks 25. No feelings were spared. Have fun with your new profession. from clevercomebacks 26. Incredible dismount. hideous little goatee from clevercomebacks 27. The levels. God damn I know that hurt from clevercomebacks 28. A relationship hack. Nudes for dudes from clevercomebacks 29. Remembering things is a struggle. I can’t remember from clevercomebacks 30. Where is the lie? money beats brawn from clevercomebacks