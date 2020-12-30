30 of the funniest parenting tweets from the month of December.

Parents in quarantine have gotten an extra heaping doses of theirs kid this year, which means the end of year holiday scramble carried extra levels of both exhaustion and catharsis.

Luckily, the internet is always here for parents to joke and vent and find some semblance of catharsis, and in 2020 the jokes have been abundant.

If you need a laugh before kicking off another weird year, here are 30 of the funniest tweets from parents during the chaotic month of December.

1.

My ex asked if I have a boyfriend, saying my daughter keeps talking about 'Jerome'. Jerome is our roomba. — That Pesky Aubrie (@AubriePesky) December 18, 2020

2.

My 4yo daughter said she was “born to crush all boys” so ladies we ride at dawn — piper halliwell (@plainmary_jane) December 19, 2020

3.