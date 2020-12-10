Someecards Logo
30 of the funniest posts about dads being dads in 2020.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 10, 2020 | 6:17 PM

As we near the end of 2020, a year that has felt like an entire decade, it's interesting to look back on all the funny social media moments that got us through these hellish 12 months.

The growing popularity of TikTok, and sustained popularity of Twitter, Reddit and Instagram have given those of us in quarantine plenty of ways to share our experiences and find the humor. And for families quarantining together, the content has reached new levels of absurdity.

While silly dads are always a favorite online, the circumstances of 2020 have turned up the volume on just how hard some dads will dad. If you need proof, just peep these 30 dads who made the rounds on social media in 2020.

1. This beautifully dysfunctional Christmas gift.

Not sure if this belongs but this picture my dad gave me for Christmas from oldpeoplefacebook

2. This dad joke gift is perfectly in line with 2020.

The kids have been asking, dad is delivering. Christmas is going to be great... from funny
