30 of the funniest signs and flyers ever spotted in public.

Most signs we come across are straightforward and communicate something absolutely necessary, like the legality of a parking space or the hours of a business. Since the point of signs is to dispense important information in the most efficient way possible, the ones who break the mold either through vagueness or absurdity are very memorable.

The Funny Signs subreddit is dedicated to sharing pictures of the funniest, strangest, and most confusing signs out in the world. And here are a handful of the best among them.

1.