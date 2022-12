It's been an incredibly long and strange year.

The endless newscycle has given us a heavy dose of anxiety and crisis, but the wild world of the internet has still managed to find a lot of humor in the mess.

No matter what's happening outside in the world, or inside the confines of our homes, people on Twitter are going to find a way to make jokes.

So if you could use a laugh as you close out this strange year, and prepare for a fresh new one, look no further.

1.