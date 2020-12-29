Someecards Logo
30 of the funniest tweets from child-free adults who are tired of being asked if they want kids.

30 of the funniest tweets from child-free adults who are tired of being asked if they want kids.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 29, 2020 | 4:25 PM

The modern concepts of family are ever evolving as more LGBTQ people get married and partnered long-term, polyamory becomes more mainstream, and more adults are choosing to forgo parenthood.

Still, the expectations that adulthood means having and raising children are still rampant in our culture, so it's common for child-free adults to receive lots of questions about "when" they'll have kids - even if they've never expressed that desire.

Luckily, the internet provides a safe place to vent those frustrations through jokes. So if you're child-free and need a solidarity laugh, or you're a parent who feels equally frustrated by the pressure for everyone to have kids, these tweets are for you.

1.

my fiancé and I started a baby jar & every time someone asks when we’re going to have kids we put a dollar in & when the jar is full we will spend it on whatever we want bc we don’t have kids

— ditch pony (@molly7anne) December 22, 2019

2.

Mandatory vasectomies until you want to have children.
They can be reversed, so.
Come on guys, Lets save lives! What's that? A hard no? Why? Cause it's your body and we don't get to make that choice for you? Oooooohhhhh!!!

— Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) May 22, 2020
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc
Featured Content