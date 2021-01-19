30 of the funniest ‘welcome to parenthood’ tweets that parents can relate to.

Parents across the world have found respite in the solidarity of social media. Now, after a long day of toddler screaming or tween misunderstandings, parents can log onto social media and tweet away the pain through jokes that only other parents can fully understand.

So if you've had a long weekend with the kids, or if you're not a parent but regularly spend your time with kids, you'll likely appreciate these tweets about how your life changes during parenthood.

1.

Welcome to parenthood. Every piece of trash in your house is now a makeshift toy that you are not allowed to throw out. — SpacedMom (@copymama) August 21, 2018

2.

Welcome to parenthood. You'll find yourself asking your spouse ridiculous questions like, "do you mind if I take a shower?" — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 11, 2020

3.