Somehow, all of November has passed us by and we are now living in the final month of 2020. The festivities and stress around Thanksgiving weekend have subsided, and people are now settling into their December traditions - albeit with pandemic modifications.This whole year has brought with it a parade of surprises, mostly bad, but during all of it the internet has coped through memes and jokes and thinly veiled cries for help on social media. So if you want to kick off this cold month with a laugh, I highly suggest you peruse these carefully curated Twitter jokes from November.1.pee after sex so you don’t get a HDMI— Sir Cartier (@_jordan876) November 24, 2020 2.Idk why this has me so weak LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Ey5N4wp9o4— LO BAND$ ❄️ (@LondynnTheDoll) November 25, 2020 3.My dad ordered this jacket from WISH... Chile 😂😂😂😂What he ordered Vs. What he got pic.twitter.com/eokd01Pjmo— Queen M 👑 (@AccordingTo_Moe) November 25, 2020 4.making some guacamole 😩 who want some? pic.twitter.com/pFdrkKUibX— simmy (@simxit) November 23, 2020 5.Me watching restaurants and bars putting up enclosed tents pic.twitter.com/V1Uiav9n5Q— Andrew Taverrite (@AndrewTaverrite) November 22, 2020 6.LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/mCiL9uYLaz— Jaden (@bossmanjadenn) November 16, 2020 7.Okay pic.twitter.com/0tbL4AZPsP— ✨ℰℒUЅℐᏉℰ 👑⚡️ℂℋᎯℕᏆℰUℛ✨ (@jfair9) November 24, 2020 8.girls nudes look like they could be in an art museum and boys nudes look like crime scene photographs— Chloe Hutton (@chloehuttonv) November 21, 2020 9.sorry i left you on read i didn’t mean to open it— Alfie (@alfieugh) November 26, 2020 10.“let me play devil’s advocate for a quick second ” pic.twitter.com/6DULzSoQNr— queen quen (@quenblackwell) November 25, 2020 11.“fast paced environment” pic.twitter.com/bqjAGzHePm— Jin-GIL Bells 🎄🎁 (@giltweetsstuff) November 30, 2020 12.But if I can't see see my mom & aunts at Thanksgiving, how am I supposed to know how much I weigh this year?— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberDin) November 24, 2020 13.I’m tired of being the single friend, so I bought these to leave in all my boys cars so they can get into an argument with they girl 😒 pic.twitter.com/k3VTrwq3RP— pedro (@WolfOfDallass) November 24, 2020 14.what’s the point of talking to men if i wanted to be lied to all day i’d just go sit at a used car dealership— Colleen (@Coll3enG) November 28, 2020 15.If you don't turn the framed photo of your family around, they can see you having sex— Carmen Lagala (@CarmenLagala) November 29, 2020 16.I’M CRYING?!?$%;&(@/& pic.twitter.com/pIxbtexSQ9— Sacha 🎅🏼 (@mirajslut) November 27, 2020 17.white women making “basic white guy” jokes and white men making “stupid white girl” jokes truly makes me feel like i’m watching two jesters fight for my approval and i gotta say it feels great— lay ♡ (@anzuchus) November 24, 2020 18.me hitting the bar with my friends after the vaccine pic.twitter.com/rpyDfPHQVF— Luke Mones (@LukeMones) November 30, 2020 19.they have the same middle name too wow https://t.co/KGLUGdEg6d— golden hates cops (@GOLDENCGP) November 28, 2020 20.8 year old me tryna see what the fridge looks like closed pic.twitter.com/JDYMUqwG3u— Jaidan (@jaidvn) November 27, 2020 21.ok but why was there always a bite taken outta these? 😭 pic.twitter.com/MAMH2dzLyl— sqøøf (@vsqoof) November 27, 2020 22.me: i love youporn director: cut! CUT!! WTFFF🗣— internet girl (@d41z33) November 27, 2020 23.2020 pic.twitter.com/fWNawMWpWH— Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) November 26, 2020 24.“What time were you born EXACTLY call ur mom” pic.twitter.com/eU6MUBXpAH— Tupac Reincarnated (@astr0l0gyjunkie) November 26, 2020 25.when you’re shopping online and you have to get out of bed to get your card pic.twitter.com/Z8ASG1nlGE— kdot ➐ (@just_kdot) November 23, 2020 26.Nobody:Me after washing the dishes: pic.twitter.com/VbndMndvGh— Steady (@SteadyIsFlying) November 21, 2020 27.By the looks of it, it was for the best❤️ https://t.co/1NDDpJV1is— C (@_ChiChiBeke) November 25, 2020 28.if i ever opened up to u i was joking— ً (@blndls) November 23, 2020 29.me choosing female characters in every video game pic.twitter.com/iq7j3XRN2k— 🔪 (@thering26) November 21, 2020 30.the way im screaming pic.twitter.com/rIVEarKMtX— great value zendaya (@eraxtrana) November 19, 2020