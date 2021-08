No matter how good you have it, life is pain. Even those living the most glossy and aspirational lives have personal struggles and frustrations they have to push through daily, and sometimes the best way to cope with the heaviness is by making brutally honest jokes.

If you're a person who prefers to "say the thing" out loud no matter how grim it is, then you'll likely appreciate the dark and honest humor of these people posting through the pain.

1.

2meirl4meirl from 2meirl4meirl

2.