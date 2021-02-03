Someecards Logo
30 funny or surreal photos that were taken at the exact right moment.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 3, 2021 | 4:57 PM

Timing is everything, and when it comes to capturing a one-of-a-kind photo every half-second counts. A brief moment makes all of the difference between capturing someone's jump mid-air and getting a blurry shot of someone landing on their feet.

Even the most skilled and attentive photographers often capture their best shots through a stroke of cosmic timing, and it can be surreal to see just how much story one picture can tell.

While these photos are far and few between in the world at large, the internet has a hotbed of solitary moments frozen in time, and here are just a handful of them.

1.

This diving photo I took of my friend makes it look she's doing a handstand on water from pics

2.

My girlfriend and her friends tried to take a group photo, Alfie wanted to be in it as well from funny
