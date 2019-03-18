30 hilarious tweets that perfectly sum up the struggles of being a woman.

Gender is a construct and means something different for everyone. There are infinite ways to express femininity and masculinity, and all of them are valid (assuming they don't hurt others). But still, there are certain life experiences and habits that are often tied to gender, whether because of socialization or personality. So, it's not uncommon to see a tweet about the experience of being a woman that sparks "amen" cries from across the internet.

Being able to sum up a widely experienced truth in the concise format of a tweet is a true gift, and so I've gathered 30 of the funniest and most spot-on tweets about being a woman for your enjoyment.

1.

Me, to myself: Okay, just be cool, don't say anything weird



Any woman: *says something that makes me laugh*



Me, out loud: THAT'S HILARIOUS WE SHOULD BE SISTER WIVES BUT WITHOUT THE HUSBAND — Not Sara (@smithsara79) May 22, 2018

2.