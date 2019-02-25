30 award winning Instagrams from celebrities at the 2019 Oscars.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 25, 2019@6:02 PM
Even if you didn't watch the Oscars on Sunday, it's likely you've already caught wind of the wins and losses, the many strong opinions swirling around these wins and losses, and of course, some of the notable red carpet moments.

While certainly, the show itself gave us much to talk about this year, from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's panty dropping live performance, the subsequent speculation over a love triangle with Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk, and the comedic cameo from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, a lot of the sweetest and most FOMO inducing moments happened behind the scenes.

Since Instagram provides the ultimate platform for visual storytelling, it only makes sense that celebrity Instagram posts from the Oscars would give us a full look at the going-ons. And since the photos paint a far more compelling portrait than words alone, I present to you 30 celebrity Instagram posts that sum up the 2019 Oscars.

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

The process. The skill. The focus. And RUTH CARTER FOR THE WIN!!!!!! @melissamccarthy my partner in grace and fashion. #oscars #costumedesign #blackpanther. Also to every single person in hair and makeup and costumes at the #oscars, NONE of this would be possible without your skills and attention to detail and your absolute amazing hearts. Thank you thank you thank you ((also for everyone who has something negative to say about the dress, fuck outta here. We were having fun and giving homage to the nominees and their work. Check yourself and your idea of masculinity before you come in comments. We want to uplift and knock each other down in the same goddamn breath. I love my work and the people I do it with. If I’m not for you then shut the fuck up and find someone else to berate with your antiquated ass thinking. Or unfollow and block. Pretty goddamn simple. ))

A post shared by briantyreehenry (@briantyreehenry) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

I 💙 Olivia!

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

BOOMSHACKSLACKA

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Freaking out - I love u @lauradern !!

A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) on

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Oscars 2019 ✨

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

Backatcha @maisonvalentino ❤

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

View this post on Instagram

Winners❤️

A post shared by Olivia Colman (@oliviacolmanactress) on

28.

29.

View this post on Instagram

Light as a feather. #Oscars

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

30.

