30 award winning Instagrams from celebrities at the 2019 Oscars.

Even if you didn't watch the Oscars on Sunday, it's likely you've already caught wind of the wins and losses, the many strong opinions swirling around these wins and losses, and of course, some of the notable red carpet moments.

While certainly, the show itself gave us much to talk about this year, from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's panty dropping live performance, the subsequent speculation over a love triangle with Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk, and the comedic cameo from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, a lot of the sweetest and most FOMO inducing moments happened behind the scenes.

Since Instagram provides the ultimate platform for visual storytelling, it only makes sense that celebrity Instagram posts from the Oscars would give us a full look at the going-ons. And since the photos paint a far more compelling portrait than words alone, I present to you 30 celebrity Instagram posts that sum up the 2019 Oscars.

1.