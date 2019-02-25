30 award winning Instagrams from celebrities at the 2019 Oscars.

Even if you didn't watch the Oscars on Sunday, it's likely you've already caught wind of the wins and losses, the many strong opinions swirling around these wins and losses, and of course, some of the notable red carpet moments.
While certainly, the show itself gave us much to talk about this year, from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's panty dropping live performance, the subsequent speculation over a love triangle with Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk, and the comedic cameo from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, a lot of the sweetest and most FOMO inducing moments happened behind the scenes.
Since Instagram provides the ultimate platform for visual storytelling, it only makes sense that celebrity Instagram posts from the Oscars would give us a full look at the going-ons. And since the photos paint a far more compelling portrait than words alone, I present to you 30 celebrity Instagram posts that sum up the 2019 Oscars.
1.
Tonight @briantyreehenry and I start our band called Baby Chicken.
@melissamccarthy
2.
The process. The skill. The focus. And RUTH CARTER FOR THE WIN!!!!!! @melissamccarthy my partner in grace and fashion. #oscars #costumedesign #blackpanther. Also to every single person in hair and makeup and costumes at the #oscars, NONE of this would be possible without your skills and attention to detail and your absolute amazing hearts. Thank you thank you thank you ((also for everyone who has something negative to say about the dress, fuck outta here. We were having fun and giving homage to the nominees and their work. Check yourself and your idea of masculinity before you come in comments. We want to uplift and knock each other down in the same goddamn breath. I love my work and the people I do it with. If I’m not for you then shut the fuck up and find someone else to berate with your antiquated ass thinking. Or unfollow and block. Pretty goddamn simple. ))
@briantyreehenry
3.
No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse. Happy Oscars!
@annehathaway
4.
Here’s how @richard.e.grant prepares for the Academy Awards!!! Marvelous!!!
@melissamccarthy
5.
Such an honor to present at the Oscars tonight in custom @versace and @swarovski ❤️ I chose this color because it made me happy and also was inspired by @jonmchu ‘s moving letter to @coldplay about our movie’s closing song cover of “Yellow” in @crazyrichasians
@constancewu
6.
So proud of you @emilia_clarke I love u with all my heart Aloha Drogo
@prideofgypsies
7.
@juliaroberts
8.
3️⃣ #Oscars for #BlackPanther: Best Costume Design, Production Design and Score. @TheRealRuthECarter and #HannahBeachler are the first black women ever to win their respective categories, and these are @MarvelStudios’ first Oscar statues. I’m so grateful to have been part of this journey and can’t wait to see what’s next. #WakandaForever 🙅🏿♀️
@lupitanyongo
9.
#Repost @jonmchu ・・・ The first @theacademy Awards I ever went to was in 2001 when I made a fake pass and snuck in. I watched the whole show from backstage. What an honor to be there with @constancewu @michelleyeoh_official @awkwafina @henrygolding and @gemma_chan celebrating a year that we will never forget. ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭
@michelleyeoh_official
10.
@officialspikelee
11.
NIGHT OUT WITH THE FAM ~ @dianaross @realevanross @ashleesimpsonross #oscars
@traceeellisross
12.
Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll. #illegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress #butwhocaresitsthegoddamnoscars! @jennahipp @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery @dgbeauty @georgialouisesk
@emilia_clarke
13.
Freaking out - I love u @lauradern !!
@awkwafina
14.
It’s about time we met. Love u @tiffanyhaddish @vanityfair
@awkwafina
15.
Call me Cinder-Fella. On the way to the @theacademy ball to talk all things #fashion for @abcnetwork. Had the ride of my life. 📸: @santiagraphy Look: @csiriano Jewels: @oscarheyman Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Styling Associate: @ashleymarienyc #oscars2019 #academyawards
@theebillyporter
16.
My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty. ❤️❤️❤️ #Oscars2019 #PopsIGotYou #DateNight
@michaelbjordan
19.
@ashleygraham
20.
@gabunion
21.
I have arrived. #shondarhimes @vanityfair Oscar dinner. Congratulations to all the amazing talent.
@selmablair
22.
An image from a night at the #oscars2019 with @melissamccarthy & @barbrastreisand that will forever be my personal 🎶MEMORIES/ THE WAY WE WERE🎶 moment!! #repost @variety ・・・ #Oscars who? Richard E. Grant got the best prize of all last night — a selfie with Barbra Streisand. (📷: @_abimages, @richard.e.grant)
@richard.e.grant
23.
2 Happy Men Of Morehouse College. My Brother Samuel L. Jackson.
@officialspikelee
26.
Da Mornin’ After. Last Night I Didn’t Get A Chance To Give My Thanks. Here They Are. Team Universal-Brian Roberts,Ron Meyer,Donna Langley. Jordan Peele,Jason Blum,QC. Team Focus-Kudjo,Jason Cassidy,Dani Weinstein And The Marketing And Publicity Teams. ICM Squad-Toni Howard, Ted Cherwin ,Bart Walker.The Real BLACKkKLANSMAN-Ron Stallworth. All The Folks In Front And Behind The Camera. 40 Acres And A Mule And Da People’s Of Da Republic Of Brooklyn. I Thank You One And All For All Your Hard And Dedicated Work. Peace And Love. Onward And Upward. BOOMSHACKALACKA
@officialspikelee
27.
@oliviacolmanactress
28.
We presented at the Oscars! I love @awkwafina so much ❤️ @crazyrichasians photo by @jonmchu
@constancewu
29.
@lupitanyongo
30.
Lady Gaga & I performed shallow on The Oscar stage, what are your thoughts? 🎤😍 #BradleyCooper #LadyGaga #AStarIsBorn #TheOscars #Shallow
@bradley_cooper.official