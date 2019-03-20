30 jokes about working in retail that are way funnier than the customers' riffs.

Working retail is an ongoing practice in patience and restraint. No matter how many times people push your boundaries, talk down to you, and monstrously mess up a pile of freshly folded shirts, you have to convince yourself that a lifetime in jail is NOT worth the satisfaction of murdering them on the spot. As with most practices in restraint, it's much easier said than done.

Sometimes the best way to get through a testing retail shift is to imagine what you wish you could say, the bare honesty you so deeply want to unearth on the next high-maintenance customer who treats you like their personal servant. This is why the internet is such a beautiful tool, it gives you a place to air all these grievances and find your fellow retail veterans ready to tear their hair out.

Regardless of whether you're currently in the trenches, or you worked retail in the past, these 30 tweets will hit the spot.

1.

Me training a new person at my job:

"So you're not really suppose to do this but this is what I do" — Mariah Hartjes (@mariah_hartjes) July 17, 2018

2.