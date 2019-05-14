30 times moms tried to be relevant but hilariously f*cked it up.

What is the point of having kids if not to find creative new ways to embarrass them all the time?! More than that, what is the point of keeping in touch with adult children if not to mine them for their updated knowledge on pop culture and technology?!

The answer to both these seemingly rhetorical question is: no, there is no point in having kids if you don't get to tease them a bit later on. After accepting years of free lodging AND free food, the least kids can do is answer three am Mom texts about Usher's tour dates.

Some of the funniest exchanges with moms come at times they are genuinely trying to be sweet but accidentally using NSFW slang, or when a household decoration takes on a double entendre, or better yet, when your mom trolls your own assumption that the inappropriate joke was an accident.

In mainstream pop culture, dads get a lot of credit for being the funny, silly ones in the family while moms steadfastly hold down the fort. But as made evident by the 30 moms included in this article, there are a helluva lot of moms out there carrying the torch of absurdity in their families, and to them, I raise my (imaginary plastic) chalice.