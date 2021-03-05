30 parents share the pettiest thing their kids won't let them forget.

Kids will forget about the chores you told them to do yesterday, but somehow remember you breaking their favorite toy five years ago. Humans have selective memories, and our brains love latching onto grudges and petty memories ad infinitum.

So while parents might take solace in the notion of "forgive and forget," many kids have a working memory of their parents' most embarrassing or unsavory moments.

To this very point, the writer and editor Todd Dillard kick off a viral Twitter thread by writing about the petty mistake his daughter won't let him forget.

It wasn't long before he was flooded with responses from other parents whose kids also won't let them forget their petty crimes. Here are just a handful of the funniest and most vindictive responses.