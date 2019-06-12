30 parents share the times their kids communicated with ghosts or spirits.

Kids have no filter and a completely new and undeveloped context for socializing with others, which can make them simultaneously genius and terrifying at times. Most adults who aren't auditioning for Dexter know you shouldn't make passing comments about wanting to wear people's skin, or pluck out their eyeballs, but many young children just aren't there yet.
Whether they're trying to give you a compliment, or acting as a medium for a demon of some sort, children have the unedited ability to change the energy in a room with the mention of just one creepy thought that passed through their head unexamined. To add to that, children are extra sensitive and more open to the possibilities of ghosts and invisible worlds.
In a recent Reddit thread, parents shared the creepiest things their kids have (recently) said, and it'll make you wanna lock your doors whenever the school bus passes by.
1. 1982wasawesome woke up from a nap in terror.
"I was napping on the couch and my then three year old was standing there with a toy, felt saw. I woke up to him saying "I'm going to saw mommy's head off!!" Uhhhh....nope."
2. SubSahranCamelRider's cousin channels the spirit of a cat caller.
"My cousin who is three, he keeps referring to any woman he sees as ''tasty''. We would be watching a movie and he would point out a woman and says '' she is tasty''. What he means is that she is beautiful. I can't even walk with him outside because I am afraid he might point out to some woman and say that she is tasty."
3. Lokis_thor-obing_ass watched a child covet a body part.
"I overheard a girl tell her mom, "Her eyes are pretty", referring to the new daycare employee, "I wanna wear them on my charm bracelet."
4. Akummu's child thinks death is beautiful.
"On a long drive through central/western Pennsylvania (all farms & hills or forests & low mountains), my 5yo out of nowhere says, "this will look really cool as a wasteland. you know, after everyone dies"
as much as we asked, he didn't elaborate on that. h"
"Edit:
-
It was between Williamsport & Wellsboro on Rt 15 when he said it
-
the “h” was from another sentence that was accidentally deleted. He caught us off guard because the car was dead quiet, between songs and we thought he was on his tablet. It really creeped us out."
5. PorkchopSquats's daughter plays a very strange game.
"My 4-year-old likes to play this make-believe game where she is having a baby and needs it “cut out” of her (we have never explained to her what a C-section is). Then the baby always has some sort of deformity, like no eyes or arms or something, and she needs to try again to have a better baby and she is just going to throw the bad one out."
"My wife and I have refused to play this game with her once we noticed the pattern, but now she is drafting her younger sister into it and they love it. I’m torn between making them stop or just being happy they’re playing so nicely together."
"Edit: After seeing some comments, I will add that my wife and I do not let our kids watch YouTube unattended, we have discussed this weird game with our daughter and do monitor it, but overall it just seems harmless despite its creepiness."
6. OnceUponWTF's niece and nephew actually saw something scary.
"My niece and nephew were 13 and 15 at the time and we were watching them for my brother in law while he was out of town. At about 3am i get shaken and awake to two visibly upset teens who start sobbing about a dead woman trying to get in my nieces bedroom window. This jolts my husband out of bed in a hurry, he grabs his handgun and tells me to stay with the kids. They live in a mobile home that sits on risers, so this window is roughly 9 feet at its base."
"He goes down the hallway and i hear him shout, "WHAT THE FUCK?!" and run back to the front door and outside. Now the niece and nephew are losing their minds, not wanting their uncle getting hurt so i call the cops and walk to the door to see whats going on."
"The dead woman was in fact a woman hopped out of her mind on who-knows-what, naked, and she did very much look like a corpse. She had been standing on the roof of my truck, trying to see in the windows."
7. TJC528's granddaughter has a ghost friend.
"So, my son and I stood watching his then 2 yr old daughter as she stood looking, laughing, and chatting away in toddler jibberish at...nothing...in a completely empty hallway. We just watched her and looked at each other with a WTF look on our faces."
"Same granddaughter, some years later, still sleeps with me when she visits because "that girl" scares her. That's all she'll say because evidently the girl told her not to tell anyone about her."
8. Kindredbond's son is afraid of the upstairs.
"When we first moved into our new house, our four-year-old refused to go upstairs. When asked why, he replied "I don’t want the things upstairs to defeat me!”
I get it, little man. I don’t want the things upstairs to defeat me either."
9. _imtosadforthis's little sister scared the living daylights out of their mom.
"Not a parent, but a sister
A couple years ago, me and my sister (me 11 and her 14) Were watching my 4 year old sister. she was always a little weird and said weird stuff but nothing to bad, anyway, me and my sister were watching a movie and fell asleep by accident and when my mom got home she started screaming and shaking us to wake up."
10. schuser's daughters saw a 'scary bloody man.'
"My husband is a farmer. One night he asked me to pick him up after working ground and it was pretty late, around 10 o'clock. So I loaded our two girls up-then 4 & 2 and headed to the field."
"We get to the field and C is finishing up his last round so we had to wait for a minute. I rolled the windows down in the van and shut the engine off. After a few minutes my two year old says, "Mommy, who dat man outside?" I said, "I don't see a man, is your ken doll on the floor?" my 4 year old then piped up, "He's right outside your door and staring at you. He's scary. He has blood on his face."
"That's when I turned the key, rolled the windows up, locked the doors and called my husband and told him to hurry the hell up because the girls are terrified and there's apparently a scary man outside my door that I can't see but both girls are describing him and what he's doing."
"Thankfully C was done and heading up to the van at that moment and we left. My girls are now 5 and 7 and they both still remember that man and refuse to go to that particular field. I have to ask my MIL to watch them when I need to pick their daddy up from there."
"When we were asleep my mom must have called checking in on us and my little sister picked up and said "I had to do it mommy had to kill them, I cut sissy's throat" And hung up, it still scares me sometimes"
11. JohnnyBrillcream's son near gae them a heart attack.
"My 4 year old son had a habit of announcing when he had to use the bathroom. He would say "I gotta go potty". One time he makes his business known and heads off toward the bathroom. He returns seconds later and says "There's already someone in the bathroom". Now I do know for a fact that it's just the two of us home so the hair stands up on my neck. I ask him, "what do you mean". He repeats, "There's already someone in the bathroom".
"Now I'm thinking, is it someone "I see dead people" or someone in a hockey goalie mask. So I grab the biggest knife from my knife block and tell him to stay here. I walk to the bathroom, take a wide angle to see in, nobody. Slowly and quietly walk toward the shower and pull back the curtain."
"Nothing. By now my son has walked around the corner and I ask him "where did you see the person?" He points to an un-flushed toilet and says "See, someone’s already here".
His big brother didn't flush the toilet.........."
12. DontWalkRun's babies had premonitions.
"Both of my children, when they were babies, would point to empty corners of the room as if someone were there."
13. thekkillers's sister saw a dead man.
"Not a parent but a good story about my sister. She was about 3 years old and we were getting ready to go to our uncle's house for dinner. She was being really fussy and didn't want to get changed so my dad asks her "Don't you want to go to uncle Dan's house?". She then responded saying "No, I don't like the man in the ceiling." We though it was an odd thing to say but didn't give much thought."
"A few years later we were helping my uncle sell the house and it came out that someone had killed them self in the attic back in the 90's."
14. Forever_Pancakes's child regularly creeps them out.
"My 3year old while eating dinner told me there was a man on the balcony with red eyes with his mouth gaping open, like a scream face... we live on the 3rd floor and the only access to that balcony is from inside. Needless to say I didnt turn around."
"He's said so much weird things.. we live in a really really old apartment, and I dont believe in ghosts, but he creeps me out. Edit: He’s also mentionned a little boy upside down scratching at the ceiling... just casually like it was nothing. On the mean time im shitting myself."
15. crayold_lady's son admitted he's an alien.
"When he was around 2 1/2 my son and I were driving home at night. Car seats were in the front then (30 years ago). He turned to me and said "I am not from here". I asked him where he was from. He explained to me that our world is a bubble amongst countless other bubbles. He said he was from another bubble. I don't think I even answered him.... :0"
16. LCarkuff's daughter saw right through the monitor.
"I looked at the video monitor to make sure my 2-year old daughter was finally asleep since she hadn’t made noise in awhile. I see her standing up in her crib. She slowly bends over to the side, cocks her head towards her knee, and says “hi”.
"How did she know I was looking at the monitor at that exact moment?! Plus, the way she was bent at the waste looked humanly impossible, and the night vision function made her eyes look so creepy."
17. lostmyempathy's daughter somehow knows about grandma's suicide.
"My 4 year old talks about death a lot- dead pets, dead family members- weird but whatever. The one that freaks me out is when she mentions “my dead grandma that got shot”.
"We never talk about my husband’s mom, who took her own life when my husband was a teenager. I’m a skeptic when it comes to the supernatural but it makes me wonder."
18. raybaroune's daughter used to watch her sleep.
"My oldest daughter usually stands beside my bed at night. When she was 5 yo she already had long black hair. The creepy part was that she just stood there not even tried to wake me or my wife up. She were just standing there for two or three hours watching us. When she finished looking at us she'd go back to her bed and sleep like nothing happens. That was a really creepy time of my life. Imagine waking up in the middle of the night cause of an urgent need to pee and looking directly at her eyes."
19. Adiraiju's cousin was saved by a magic turtle.
"Back in the mid-60s, my cousin's family lived out near the ocean on the coast of Japan. It wasn't so built up back then, and they lived near a rocky cliff where a small lighthouse sat."
"My cousin was maybe 8 at the time, but he was sort of obsessed with turtles. He had a pet turtle with an odd name, and he took very good care of it, to the point where he didn't have much of a social life. It was a wild turtle he'd caught, and since he was missing out on socializing anyway, his parents eventually convinced him to let the turtle go. He let it go in a small pond nearby, but he'd go out to talk to it every day."
"Anyway, one day there was a big downburst coming up from the sea, it came out of nowhere and was absolutely ferocious. My cousin was caught out in the open and ran to the lighthouse for protection. The storm passed in a few minutes, but the sea was so ferocious that the lighthouse crumbled under the waves.
My cousin was found slightly dazed but unharmed, sitting a few hundred yards from the rubble."
"Anyway, my cousin doesn't remember this today, but his parents told me that he wouldn't shut up about how his turtle had turned giant, come out of the sea, and caught him before flying away. His English wasn't the best, but he just kept repeating the same thing:
"Gamera is friend to children!""
20. Kaiosully thoroughly scared their mom when they were a child.
"Am the child, but my mom told me when I was about 3 I told her, very calmly, that “the voices in my head are telling me to kill myself”. I still don’t really believe her but that’s not really something she’d lie about. Haven’t heard voices since so maybe they killed themselves?"
21. weird_emo_person1's child spotted their sleepwalking neighbor.
"My son woke me up at about 2 a.m, in fear. We live in a one-story house, so his window is facing towards the street on a ground-level. He told me there was a man outside looking back at him. I follow him back, and sure enough, our neighbor was looking into the window. I asked him what he was doin, he didn't answer. I called my husband to come and when he got there, he walked away. The next day I asked my neighbor if he recalled the events of that night and he said no. Probably sleepwalking. Scared the shit out of me."
"edit: to clear things up, no cops were called. he was probably sleepwalking, probably no intent to hurt. my husband did go over there and smack him. they moved out a few weeks later."
22. lukan2's niece and her neighbors see the same man in the woods.
"I'm just the uncle, and my SIL would be the one to ask for all the details, but I my niece apparently has an invisible friend with a blue face and red hair. SIL thought it was just an imaginary friend, until she talked with other parents and figured out that all the kids living in their neck of the woods have apparently seen the same man, blue face and red hair, but none of their classmates who live farther away did. Niece apparently gets frustrated sometimes when she points at an empty spot and says "He is right here! You don't see him?" This is something several neighbors have reported their kids did as well."
23. astute_owl's daughter has a whole different life.
"We've always been careful about not watching anything scary or reading scary books, but as soon as she was old enough to really talk (about 2.5) she told us randomly one day:"
"I used to live in a different house with a mommy and a brother named John. I was older than I am now. One day I was on the bridge looking into the water when a witch came up and scratched out my eyes. I fell in the water and drowned, and then I came to you."
"I don't believe in past lives or anything and I know kids are just highly suggestible but that gave me the damn creeps."
24. fatlittleyorkies watched a girl idealize murder.
"Kid's friend hit a bubble and it split into two bubbles. She said it gave birth and was romantic. Then she pooped them and said "murder is more romantic""
25. RPGWarMonger's nephew saved their life.
"I'm an uncle, but my nephews and I are like father and sons, although it's been a while since I last saw them. One day, they came in from playing outside saying,"There's a man in the cane field". I went to check it and found some guys in full black with bats and knives just waiting. They ran when they saw the house was full, but if I never went to check, I might not be here today."
"Edit:Wow, this is the best any of my comments have ever done. Thank you all for the upvotes.
Edit pt.2:Ok, yea, this is blowing up. Guess I should start commenting on Hot posts instead of just New posts."
26. LilMamaSquirt's daughter was waiting for her.
"I woke up one morning to my 3 year old daughter standing over me staring. As soon as she saw me wake up she said "I've been waiting for you mommy."
27. TheKatyisAwesome's son sees hanging victims.
"He stared at the corner and said. “Why is that man watching us? And why is his head like this?” Then he turned his head at a sharp angle, similar to how a hanging victim would look. I tried to look up deaths/suicides at our house and could find anything but needless to say it freaked me the fuck out."
28. epicnormalcy tried to meet their friends in the meadow.
"I was the child. Some background info: grew up in the country in the Midwest. We do t lock our doors around here, at least not in the country. We had a wood burning stove so had a logging road in our “back yard” that lead into a meadow and then into woods where we would get our firewood. There is a surprising amount of local UFO stories in my particular corner of Wisconsin but at the time this story takes place I didn’t know what an alien was or any of the stories or anything. I was about 4."
"One night my mom woke up to the sound of our front door opening and closing. She grabs a knife and goes out to investigate. In the light of the yard-light she sees bitty me walking barefoot out towards the logging road. She runs outside and grabs me and asks me what do I think I’m doing?!"
"Me: “I have to go visit my friends.”
Mom: “what?! What friends?”
Me: my new friend, they told me to meet them in the meadow.”
I ended up explaining to my mom that my new friends can talk to me in my wad without being near me, that they don’t wear clothes and they want to take me on a trip."
"There have been several cases of mutilated cattle over the years and if you ask the right questions to the right people...loads of stories of lights in the sky and strange figures and what have you. My grandpa refused to ever talk about “the night”. All I know is the cattle were mutilated, my grandma cried if you brought it up and my grandpa would not let anyone talk about it in his presence. Since then, I have seen some pretty strange shit out at the farm. I do remember needing to meet my friends in the meadow."
29. shahajada12's daughter saw a man in the closet.
"While changing my daughter in front of the open closet door. She kept looking around me and laughing. I asked her what was so funny. She said, "the man." To which I replied, "what man?" She then pointed at the closet and said, "the man with the snake neck." I turn around and nothing was there. I'm afraid to look into the history of my house to see if anyone hung themselves in the closet. At least she wasn't scared."
30. rhgarton incepted their mom's dream.
"I was the child. Mum was dreaming that my uncle was in the garden and it was snowing so she was desperately trying to get him to come inside. At 4 years of age I ran into her bedroom, woke her up and said "Mum mum mum! You've got to get uncle Paul out of the garden it's snowing!"
She freaked out."