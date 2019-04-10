30 people share the most amazing and terrifying transformations from their high school reunions.

Regardless of how happy you are in your life now, or how tortured or peaceful your high school experience was, the concept of high school reunions is daunting to pretty much everyone. Here you are, 5, 10, 15, 25 years later, and you have to face all of your former crushes and bullies and essentially compare lives?! No, thank you!

Still, whether we feel proud of our circumstances or in the pits of despair, a lot of people still show up out of pure curiosity, and perhaps a bit of schadenfreude towards former bullies. There are obviously countless circumstances that can befall people that are out of their hands, so quantifying someone's life based on outside signs of "success" can at times be cruel and reductive.

Even so, it's hard not to take a long look at your graduating class and notice both the glow-ups and tragedies.

In a recent Reddit thread, high school teachers and former students alike shared some of the most drastic changes they've noticed at high school reunions, and they range from downright depressing to inspirational.