30 people who hilariously f*cked up the fine art of shopping.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 30, 2019@5:23 PM
Anyone who has worked in food service or retail is deeply familiar with just how draining customer service can be. Interfacing with the public all day means you'll deal with your fair share of entitlement and cluelessness, and that's not even scratching the surface of the real monsters.

While there are countless ways to be a bad customer, ranging from treating an employee poorly to completely misunderstanding basic shopping rules, not all bad customers are created equal. There are some that leave an impression so strong they go viral, and I am here to present you with 30 of them for your entertainment.

1. This shopper who took all the baskets.

2. This person who truly doesn't understand cameras.

3. This woman who doesn't understand steak.

4. This customer who really wanted barbeque.

5. These chipotle customers who've never seen a bay leaf.

6. These people who don't know about expiration dates.

7. This customer's impossible delivery request.

8. This person who doesn't understand legos.

9. This incredible phone exchange.

10. This customer who just needed some placebo effect.

11. This customer who doesn't understand her own allergy.

12. This deeply confused customer.

13. This woman who hates efficiency.

14. This person who doesn't understand salads.

15. This man with disgusting milkshake preferences.

16. This extremely technologically challenged customer.

17. This customer who truly thinks the world revolves around them.

18. This very eager pizza lover.

19. This person who doesn't understand quesadillas.

20. This weed deal gone wrong.

21. This man with very specific eating habits.

22. This person who left a tip in the grossest way.

23. This child from hell.

24. Whatever monster is responsible for this.

25. This customer with no sense of humor.

25. This beautiful exchange.

26. All of the customers who overshare.

27. This brutal manager.

28. This bait and switch.

29. These awful under tippers.

30. The ever impatient customers.

