30 people share the bonkers 'butterfly effect' moments that changed the course of their lives.

Regardless of whether you were a fan of the 2004 Ashton Kutcher and Amy Smart sci-fi vehicle The Butterfly Effect, most of us are familiar with the existential concept. The conceit is that one small action, one small change in course sets off a chain reaction that cumulatively makes larger changes to our lives, and the lives of others.
While there are pretty obvious examples of this concept, hitting someone with your car is obviously going to change the course of their life, while not hitting them with your car will present an easier alternative, chaos theory is far more focused on seemingly tiny moments that fan out - moments you otherwise wouldn't notice.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared the "butterfly effect" moments that changed the course of their lives and they are trippy enough to deserve their own screenplays.
1. plateishot met their wife for the wildest reason.
"I was going out to grab pizza and a case of beer for me and my roommate but he texted me that he had a stomach thing so I walked to a restaurant and ordered dinner at the bar and met a girl there and now we are married and have two kids because my roommate had diarrhea."
2. EhhLeeBee's life was saved by a hedgehog.
"I was walking to school and got distracted by a hedgehog that ran in a bush next to me then a big ass tree branch fell infront of me, would've crushed me if I didn't get distracted by a spikey little mouse scurrying in the bushes. I gave him a dead cricket the next day, he took it and ran off. God speed spikey mouse."
3. JackRusselTerrorist only exists because of extroardinary feats by their ancestors.
"I'm alive because my aunt was born.
My grandfather was conscripted into the Romanian army as a medic, and his unit was one of the many acting as a defensive barrier, covering the Nazi supply lines to Stalingrad. She was born, and he was called back to Bucharest from the front. While he was on leave, the Russians launched Operation Uranus, which decimated the axis forces. He recieved word that his unit had been completely destroyed. He was never reassigned, and in 1948, my mother was born."
"I'm also alive because a bunch of Romanian cows got sick. My other grandfather was a pharmacist, back when that meant actually making medicines, he was also a Jew. The town he lived in was largely agrarian, and their cow herds came down with some illness that was killing them. He whipped something up that cured them. The townspeople were very grateful to him. So grateful that when the chief of police heard that the Nazis were coming to town to take inventory of who lived there, he came to my grandfather's house with some train tickets for him and his wife. They escaped the Nazis, and never got caught. My father was born at the end of 1945."
"I guess this is the opposite of the butterfly effect, really. Rather than one small action blowing up into a much more important chain of events, two hugely improbable events are eventually lead to my birth(and obviously my extended family as well)... and now, I run ads on the internet."
4. Beer saved the lives of mikevankempen and their wife.
"The wife and I were having dinner in Hawaii one night on vacation. As we were getting up to leave, I noticed she hadn’t finished her beer. I told her she should finish the beer since we paid some ridiculous price for it. Fast forward 30 seconds and we leave the restaurant and are walking the 3 blocks back to the hotel. About 50 feet in front of us as we’re walking (were walking down the sidewalk on the left side of the road), a car comes flying out of a side street from the right and crosses through the street, hops the sidewalk in front of us, and smashes into a wall. If she didn’t finish her beer, we would have been smoked by the car and most likely squished between the car and the wall. We always finish our beer now."
5. emma527 met their friends because of seating arrangements.
"Nearly every single friend I have in college is because one day in my gen-ed health class we had to pick a seat that would become our seat for the semester. When I came in there weren’t many seats left, and the people I sat next to ended up becoming my best friends and introduced me to all of my other friends in one way or another."
6. Sweet-Lady-H's life was saved by adoption.
"If my biological mom hadn’t asked her parents to watch me for a couple hours and then left town, I wouldn’t have had the incredible and privileged life that I was given through adoption. My younger half brothers were raised by our biological mom and they are a total freaking mess (I’m more of a mom to them than their actual mom), and I would have been an absolute wreck also if she’d kept me. Instead I was given an amazing private education, all the sports and musical adventures, and most important a healthy, loving home with two parents who taught me that just because you share blood doesn’t mean you love, and just because you didn’t give birth to a child doesn’t mean you can’t be their parent."
7. ImaginaryxDoll's cousin missed an early death because she had to pee.
"Pregnant cousin usually takes the bus at around 5:10pm after work. She was about to hop inside the bus but she needed to pee really badly and the commute is about an hour long so she decided to go to the restroom instead and just catch the next bus. That 5:10 bus ended up falling from a cliff."
8.speedy-tomato followed their gut about work and it paid off.
"Received an incredibly high paying job offer to run our biggest competitor’s team. Told my boss, even though I loved my job, but it was more than double what I was making."
"Boss agreed to a reasonable raise, still not near the offer. I decided to stay because I genuinely loved my team/coworkers, and the money wasn’t enough to leave that happy place. In exchange, I had to take up another account that meant a business trip I didn’t have in the plans."
"Went on that trip and met my future husband. Couple of years later, we went on our honeymoon at a new resort in St. Lucia. Ran into someone I knew from home/work. Turns out, the team that I’d been given the job offer for had made so much money that they had booked the same resort to celebrate.
I sat there and went WOW. Life is nuts! Would’ve ended up there, either way."
9. FreddieGregg childhood moment of competition lead them to a lifetime of work.
"My dad raised me to be highly competitive.
One day in junior high I tried out for a play but didn't get in. Then I saw on the bottom of the cast list that they were looking for a student director to help out. I wasn't particularly interested, but another girl saw it at the same time as me and she did want it. I wanted to beat her. So we both applied and I got it."
"Long story short I was a theatre director for 15 years and have started directing films now (though now I prefer to write). All because of how competitive I am."
10. shitscrubber missed an AP class and found a passion.
"High school, I didnt get into the AP history class wanted. Changed up my schedule, including a different gym class, without everyone I knew. I was heartbroken. I really wanted to teach, and without an AP class senior year, I was screwed."
"Made a new friend in gym class, who was wearing a volunteer firefighter shirt. He had just joined. Seemed interesting, and he invited me to check it out. They paid for me to get my EMT. Fell in love with healthcare."
"Fast forward quite a while, and I'm an ER Nurse and 'precept' students and new nurses, teaching them how to survive in the ER. I also do public outreach and injury prevention. And I love it. Glad I missed out on my class."
11. nuckingfuts73 overdrafted once and caused four marriages.
"TL;DR: I over-drafted and caused four marriages and five babies."
"Longer version, I was just out of high school and new in town with no job. I was living off what savings I had left and my account went below zero without me knowing. I was overdraft charged like 10 times and owed $300+. I went down to the bank spoke with a teller and she ended up being a lifesaver. She worked with me and got all the charges removed. On top of getting the charges removed, we got to talking about my situation and she said that her son worked at a local restaurant and she would help me get a job. She was a woman of her word and by the end of the week I was working full time."
"Fast forward, I meet a cool dude who worked there, we became friends, I introduced him to my sister, they fell in love, got married and had two kids. His best friend came into town for the wedding and I introduced him to my roommate at the time, they fell in love, got married and had two babies. I also got my best friend a job at the restaurant where he met a girl working there, they feel in love, got married and had a kid."
"Right before I left I got my roommate a job at the restaurant, where he met a customer, fell in love, got married and had a kid.
As a bonus, my best friend, who I helped get the job repaid the favor and got me a job at a different restaurant, where I met a girl, fell in love and got married."
12. windowcircle's coworker caused a negative butterfly effect.
"My coworker has a big ego and thinks she knows best. We had a patient who received home visits. He had a medical condition that, if observed by a newcomer, might cause alarm, but we were very much informed about it and familiar with it. Instructions were that the condition was “normal” for him, not a concern in itself."
"One day the patient’s wife and my coworker seemed to have some kind of power struggle/disagreement about his condition and treatment and the coworker ended up calling an ambulance (for his long term unchanged condition that we were very familiar with.) He was taken to hospital and while there caught an infection. This infection impacted his eating and he lost a lot of weight fast. His condition deteriorated over the next few months and he passed away."
"Honestly it wasn’t unexpected that he might pass but it seems the specific scenario it ended up happening in stemmed from that unnecessary hospital visit."
13. pakiranian got arrested, and then their life started.
"Got arrested for growing weed, moved back home. Got first job I could at Ikea. After working there for over a year, randomly decided to check Craigslist for jobs and saw an opening at a cafe and they were hiring right then, so instinctively went for it."
"The cafe was connected and owned by one of the most popular brewpubs/beer gardens in the area. They hired me to host there, quickly worked my way up the ranks to eventually bar manager. Met girl of my dreams, we are now married with 2 amazing kids. Opened two more restaurants with them and currently assistant director of operations, overseeing three restaurants @ 3, 5, and 8 million a year in sales!"
"Love my job, love my family, love my life. No idea what I'd be doing if I never got arrested, or never applied for the cafe job."
14. One sixth grade field trip set the course of x_TheGoldenLite_x's life.
"At the end of 6th grade, my class took a field trip on a whale watch. That night, I saw a commercial for a documentary TV series on whales. Ever since that day, I wanted to grow up and protect whales from being hunted. Today I work in the military specializing in Marine Preservation."
15. ballards_anus_blood's teenage girlfriend connected them to careers and animals.
"When I was 18 I had a girlfriend, and her older brother owned a small company. He said to me "you know I think you'd be pretty good at this job." I'm 34 now, and have a legitimate career that I love because I dated a girl for a bit. I also had a cat for the better part of that time period because of the girlfriend. I'm a cat person now."
16. dnaltrop's life was set by one soccer match.
"Went to a soccer match on a Thursday night in August 2010, after years of turning down invites from multiple groups of friends. But this time it was for someone's birthday and they gave me a ticket, so I said WTH ok. Fell in love with my local team. I had watched soccer in hs and college and of course the world cup, but this, this was different. I rekindled friendships from years before through our mutual support of said team. Made new friends. Experienced new things because of friends and team. Drank more than I usually did. In January 2016 I got laid off from a job I had grown to hate after 8 years and a lot of rounds of layoffs, just waiting for my number to get called."
"That March I was getting antsy and bored at home because I was trying to save money while still looking for work and decided to get off my couch and go to an off-season supporters group meetup which I usually don't like to do btecause I'm not good at the social skills, and if I hadn't been unemployed I KNOW I would not have gone, but that night I met the woman I instantly knew I was going to fall in love with. Got a new job. Quit drinking. Finally went on a date with her six months after meeting her. Figured out I hated the new job. Quit that job."
"Moved to her city 35 minutes south in 2017 and have been working odd jobs part time and doing gig economy stuff. I moved in six months later. We had a puppy magically fall in to our lives within three days of just talking about maybe getting a dog, and it's my first dog ever and I am so happy about it. Got engaged. Got married in December and I'm so so so happy about it. She kept telling me Reddit was actually good. I actually signed up. I saw this post. I replied. Hi. We also just got a kitten."
17. quinessence's mom's friend changed their life.
"My mother had a deaf friend in middle school for about a week until she moved. She had learned a couple of signs and the alphabet to communicate with her. Had me a few years later and taught me what she knew. My middle school and highschool had large deaf populations, so I communicated with them with what I knew from my mom. It really fascinated me."
"Decided I wanted to interpret, took ASL in highschool, and eventually went to one of the three schools in the country to offer studies in interpreting ASL. Met my partner, moved in with him and his family, and now here I am. No longer majoring in ASL, but because my mom met a Deaf girl in fifth grade, I went to my school, met my partner, and found what I really want to do."
18. AgentCulper's life was almost saved by their water bottle.
"This happened two days ago.
It was early in the morning and as I’m about to leave for work when my mom reminded me that I forgot my water bottle on the table while I was walking out. For whatever reason I decided to go leave my backpack in the car and then walk back into the house for the water bottle. Well that took about maybe 10 seconds total. It started to rain heavily on my way to work and couldn’t see very well but I noticed the break lights of the cars ahead stopping suddenly and some moving off onto the shoulder and decided to slow down and put the hazard lights on for the people behind to slow down."
"Well turns out everyone was breaking because a 4-5 car accident had just happened seconds before. All the cars were scattered across the highway spread across the left/right shoulders and another had hit the crash barrier, basically a total bad mess. The drivers were still in their cars I guess processing what had just happened."
"After seeing it I immediately started to think that if I hadn’t gone back for the water bottle there’s a chance that I could have easily been in the accident or at least even closer to it. It tripped me out for the rest of the day."
19. NF-kBiologist's friend got relationship closure through a discarded note.
"Just last month, a friend of mine told me a story from his recent heartbreak. He (lets call him Mickey) had been with this girl (Minnie) for almost 4 years when out of nowhere, she told him she is leaving him and moving out. He had no idea the relationship was in jeopardy, but she dipped."
"Anyway, a few weeks go by. Mickey is hanging out with a coworker of his with who he had just recently met and ends up back at his place just to hang out. On the fridge, he sees a note in Minnie’s handwriting. The note detailed several issues in Mickey and Minnie’s relationship and so Mickey asks his new friend where he found this note."
"Turns out, this new buddy had gone to the same music festival as Mickey and Minnie a few months prior. The friend had found the note on the ground of the parking lot and thought “wow, what a sad and angry note. I’m going to keep this because it’s so raw and interesting.”
"The next day, Minnie came over to pick up some of her things. Mickey produced the note and it led to a long tear-filled conversation about their relationship and what went wrong. They didn’t end up back together, because despite the pseudonyms, this is no Disney story. However, the resulting discussion helped them both achieve closure in a meaningful way.
All because a random coworker found and kept her discarded note in a festival parking lot."
"Edit: a bunch of you are saying Minnie was hooking up with the coworker but I can assure you that was not the case. Mickey and Minnie had never even met the coworker, as Mickey and the coworker both work jobs for a massive company and had never crossed paths until well after Minnie left. Mickey and him had just become friends days after the breakup."
"As for why he kept the note, he’s just that kind of guy. He was moved by the content of the note so he kept it. They weren’t having an affair or anything - and if they were, that’d be well over because Minnie moved to another city the same week she left Mickey. Don’t be too cynical folks. Sometimes things just don’t work out."
"Edit 2: and for those thinking Mickey is partly at fault for the relationship ending and being oblivious to the reasons for her sudden leaving... of course he is. And he recognizes this. He recognizes his role in the situation and doesn’t hate her or anything. He just wants her to be happy and is heartbroken over both of their failures in making that happen. He’s a good guy, and he’s learning."
"Edit 3: for people saying I am in fact Mickey, I am not haha I’m happily married for one year and you could probably comb through my other comments to prove it if you really wanted but that would be boring. However, if you prefer the narrative that I am Mickey, far be it from me to dissuade you."
20. ASzinhaz procrastinated one day and found their major.
"I procrastinated one day in high school by watching a foreign musical on youtube. I ended up trying to learn the lyrics and eventually the language. That led me to discovering the field of linguistics, which I'm now majoring in. I don't know what I'd be doing now had I actually started doing my homework that day instead."
21. Sethrial flipped a coin to direct their life.
"Almost everything that has happened in my life for the past eight years is a direct result of me literally flipping a coin to decide between two colleges. I play the sport I do, have the friends I do, am dating the person I am, and very nearly every other aspect of my life, is because a nickel landed on heads."
22. A conversation about Goldfinger led reallytinyyeti to the love of their life.
"When I was at college, I had this buddy who I used to give a ride to and from the campus each day because we lived a couple of streets apart."
"One morning I’ve got Goldfinger (the ska band, not the bond movie) playing on my CD player in my car. He’d never heard them before, really dug it and asked me about them. It was the day before Easter break and he was like “cool, I’ll check them out”. Cut to two weeks later, he’s telling me how he has bought all their records, got his long-distance girlfriend into them when he visited her and has basically listened to nothing but them since we spoke about it. I feel good for helping a buddy discover his new favourite band, but think nothing more of it."
"That summer me and this dude have a falling out (long story, but the tl;dr is that he screwed me out of nearly £1000) and a bit later, I stop seeing him around. After a while a mutual friend tells me he’s dropped out and moved away."
"The next summer, A friend of mine asks me if I want a Ticket to see Reel Big Fish that evening. His sister was supposed to go but is really sick and can’t. I say sure and tag along. We get there and it turns out the support band is Goldfinger, which is pretty cool."
"So we’re standing there, having a beer in between bands and I clumsily knock some girl who is walking past’s drink out of her hand. I turn and apologise and offer to buy her a replacement."
"While we’re waiting the bar we get to talking and we’re getting on pretty well. Me and my friend end up hanging out with her and her sisters the whole night, having a great time and me and this girl end up exchanging numbers."
"Cut forward again a couple of years. Me and said girl have been together basically since that night. We’re moving in together and it’s going really great. The night we move in together, we’re sitting amongst all our boxes of shit on the only seats that are unpacked and I say something like; “Imagine if I hadn’t taken [friend’s] offer to go to that RBF show that night. We’d never have met” She’s then like “Not only that, imagine if you hadn’t bumped into me and we hadn’t got to talking. Our original plan that night was to leave after Goldfinger played as they were the only band we were bothered about seeing”
"I commented something about how I really liked them or something, I forget what. And then I ask how she got into them and, I’m paraphrasing but the long and short of it was: “Oh my sister got me into them. Her douchebag ex-boyfriend got her into them. They were long distance while she studied in the US. They used to go to shows together when he would visit. He’s actually from round here I think”
"Yup. Same dude that I used to give rides to. Bonus butterfly effect: my buddy who was with me at that show actually ended up marrying the sister in question last year.
TLDR: Managed to set myself and a buddy up with serious relationships, just by introducing some random dude who I used to give a ride to school to a band that I liked."
23.Trepanated's ex-wife met Bradley Cooper because of a coin and a wolf.
"(Obligatory) Not my story, but my ex-wife's. We're still friends though.
So I think this story takes place in the summer of 2003. Might have been 2004, not sure, but I think it was 2003. She was up in Cape Cod because her grandmother had a house out in Eastham. Her whole family is up there visiting, her parents, some cousins, a bunch of people. One day she borrows her mom's minivan to drive into Boston to meet up with a friend. She's driving back late at night, and the road is pretty deserted. All of a sudden she sees some kind of animal up on the road ahead. She's not sure but she thinks it might be a wolf. She slams on the brakes."
"I'm talking, shit-goes-flying kind of slam on the brakes. It's scary and chaotic and the wolf, or whatever it is, eventually runs off. She drives the rest of the way to her grandmother's house, and tries to discreetly tell her dad what happened. But the oldsters in the room have cottoned on to the fact that a secret is being shared and they all want to know what happened. Eventually the story comes out. My wife's grandmother, who, God love her, would go on to live to the age of 97, responded by saying, "that's why women shouldn't drive at night." I found this response absolutely hilarious and for years I enjoyed making reference to it at inappropriate times and circumstances."
"Anyway, everyone goes to bed and all seems well. Until the next day when my ex is driving the same van back out towards Boston. Now, Cape Cod is pretty much a 1-way-on, 1-way-off kind of an island. And I forgot to mention but it's the end of a holiday weekend, I think it was the 4th of July. So traffic is really crazy. Eventually she is at a standstill on the main road for so long, she puts the van in park to wait."
"And then when traffic moves again she can't get it back out of park. Like, it just won't shift out of park, no matter what she does. She turns the car off and back on. Nope. Nothing. So now she has a car in murderously awful traffic, on a road that (if memory serves) only has 2 lanes to begin with, and she can't move. She can't get out of the way. She's stuck and making already bad traffic much worse. She's by the side of the road and people are driving by screaming obscenities at her. And she's thinking, "believe me, I would loveto fuck off right about now but this car is broken and I don't know what to do!"
"So after what seems like forever, eventually these 2 guys stop to help. And they're trying to figure out what's going on. It's a really weird problem and it's taking them awhile. And the whole time, my ex is thinking, this one guy looks kind of familiar. Like, she keeps eyeing him, you know. Trying to figure out if she knows him. And if she does, where does she know him from."
"Now, at this point, I'll mention the answer to the car riddle, which the 2 guys sadly never figured out. It turns out, (and I know how crazy this sounds), that the following had happened: when she stopped short for the wolf, a coin somehow got lodged in the cigarette lighter. It eventually caused a short circuit. The circuit that blew was also connected to the gear shifter. So when the short happened, she was no longer able to shift. Insane."
"Back to the 2 guys. The one guy notices my ex noticing the other guy and trying to figure out why he seems familiar. And so finally he says, "Do you watch Alias?" And that was when my ex realized that one of the guys who stopped to help her was Bradley Cooper."
"Unfortunately, selfies weren't really the standard at the time that they are today, so she didn't think to include herself in the picture she took of the 2 guys. But she does have the picture of Bradley Cooper and his friend, the nice guys who stopped and tried to help her with her car trouble. And she didn't recognize him at all at the time, but much later she realized, from looking at the picture, that the other guy was Bryan Callen."
"So, to review, some kind of animal was hanging out in a road on Cape Cod one night, and as a result my ex-wife met Bradley Cooper and Bryan Callen."
24. Armourdildo found their calling through one small decision.
"So my then girlfriend now wife were planning on going away travelling for a very long time. Several years. The night before we left I was just packing my things and at the last minute I decided to include some camera stuff. I had an SLR that I didn’t really use too much. I very nearly didn’t bring it because it was big and space was at a premium."
"While we were away one of the things we did was work in a wildlife rehab centre. At the time we were there is was very quiet, very few baby kangaroos to look after. But we had to be ready as that could change in an instant. Like in one day 3 could come in and boom. Full time job. I used this spare time to really get to grips with the camera and learn about photography in general."
"Now I’m a wildlife cameraman. Had I decided to leave the camera I never would be doing what I’m doing. Which is sitting in a freezing cold shed for hours at a time waiting for some animals to do something that they’re not doing."
25. avocadopixels' tribute to a dead friend led to an entire relocation.
"Grew up speaking Spanish so in high school my mom made me sign up for French. I didn’t really care, but figured whatever at least it’s something new. I was a good kid, bit of a cut up with absolutely 0 direction."
"In that class I met a girl and we sort of became friends. She got sick that year, cancer. It was horrible. Visited her in the hospital, got close to her family (still am), she passed the following year."
"French it turns out was her favorite subject and her dream had been to study abroad. Her parents asked if we (her friends from that class) could do that for her."
"The years went on, I worked every summer try to save up to study abroad. I noticed the others who had made the promise weren’t making moves towards it, so I worked even harder. Finally went for a semester my 3rd year."
"Tbf I always enjoyed French, but it wasn’t a passion. Except that semester something kind of shifted. Came home, finished undergrad, then got into a masters in French. The whole time my friend’s mom is excited, feeling like my friend is somehow vicariously living through me."
"I graduated from my masters and then moved back to France. Been here 3 years now, and May 1st was the 11th anniversary of my friend’s death. As I type it out it’s not so outwardly obvious, but the entire time it’s been so clear for me that she’s been with me on this journey."
26. Nimbus-Rose's parents met through a wartorn relocation.
"IDK if this counts, but during the Sri Lankan civil war my dad and his family were chased out of their home and were forced to seek shelter at his cousin's house a couple town's over. His cousin's only had one neighbour and that neighbor was my mom and her family. They used to meet up at the fence dividing their lawns and talk for months. One of the pictures from their wedding was them at that fence."
27. Turkey_Tron installed Tinder and was soon debt free.
"Was pretty lost after graduating University. Ended up having a few too many drinks, installing tinder, and swiping exactly one time. Matched with the first person and we started dating, doubled down on staying in that state rather than going home. Got a shit job for no money that ended up working out tremendously, promoting me, sending me overseas to an amazing new country and paying off 6 figures of student debt in 3 years with money in the bank. All because I moved my finger slightly to one direction."
28. YWGtrapped's breakup location lead them to a new home.
"Had a surprise and rough breakup and decided to treat myself to a vacation somewhere I'd always wanted to go. Loved it more than I expected, and six months later I emigrated there."
29. Comatose22 got their ears pierced, and the rest followed.
"Getting my ears pierced the day after I graduated high school got me where I am today. I worked at McDonald’s at the time and was scheduled to work that night. Before my shift, my girlfriend at the time convinced me to get my ears pierced. Well, when I showed up to my shift with these clear ear studs in, my manager gave me an option. Either take them out, or go home. Being only 17 and not taking anything seriously, I went home."
"On my way home, I called that girlfriend’s dad, and asked if I could work with him laying tile. He gave me a chance, and I quit McDonald’s that day. Worked with him for about a year until the 08’/09’ recession caused us to run out of work. I got laid off."
"4 months later, I land a job in a new hospital doing admitting in the emergency room. Did that for 2 years before I got my phlebotomy certification. Been doing that for a few years and now I’m in my final semester of nursing school. I attribute everything I’ve done to that day my ex girlfriend pressured me into getting my ears pierced. Who knows how long I would have stayed at McDonald’s."
30. seizer1975's fifth grade decision set their life course.
"Entering middle school, I had to choose between foreign language or music. I made my decision. My mother came into my room later that night to make sure I was certain in my choice. I chose music, which led me to pilot training, to radio, to my ex-wife, my kids, Massachusetts (twice), my new partner and a career in IT. I can trace my entire adult life to a decision I made in fifth grade."