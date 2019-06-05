30 people share hilarious pictures of their pets looking high as hell.

It doesn't matter how charismatic or symmetrical you are, all of us have a few tagged photos floating around the internet that reveal our weirdest and least attractive angles. All it takes is a quick shot from underneath your chin, a clumsy action shot, or a picture snapped mid rant to send us into the ultimate existential question: Is that what I really look like?!

How I look in staged selfies v. When I accidentally open the front camera pic.twitter.com/YeeJWmeitk — Brianna (@BriForsythe) September 15, 2017

Luckily, for both the sake of our confidence and our amusement, unflattering photos are not limited to humans. Even the cutest pup or fluffiest cat can star in a beautifully unflattering picture, and honestly a photo of a dog grimacing as if its coming down off ketamine is a blessing to us all.

In a recent Twitter thread, Baby_b0nes asked her followers to share the least flattering photos of their pets, and all of these constitute art.

1.

reply to this with the least flattering picture of ur pet

i’ll start pic.twitter.com/XtNgzv4hg3 — babyb0nes♡ⓥ (@baby_b0nes) April 8, 2019

2.