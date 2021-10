Romance comes in all forms, sometimes it's born out of a cinematic gust of wind, and a chance grazing of stranger's hands that bloom into a full-on meet-cute. Other times, people find it in the least romantic circumstances, through a stressful errand, a group job interview, or even the corridors of a hospital.

In a popular Twitter thread, people from all corners of the world shared their real-life moments that most resembled a romance novel, and here are a handful of the juiciest.

1.