30 people share the weirdest thing they saw while looking out the window.

Have you ever casually looked out the window only to see something truly incredible, terrifying, or bizarre?

Most casual glances out the window are uneventful, maybe we see a neighbor tending to their yard, a couple yelling at each other on the sidewalk, or a dog squatting to do its business. In general, looking out the window is more reflective and soothing than eventful.

That said, when we turn our gaze to consider the outside world and are met with a surprising spectacle, it can be quite a people watching treat.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest and most incredible things they've seen when they casually looked out the window.

1. From garycarroll:

A bear looking back in at me. I mean, "paws on either side of the window frame" looking in. He'd been doing it for a while, I think.

2. From Krystmill:

I was driving one time in the country, looked out the window to a koala running at full speed.

3. From TheColonel19: