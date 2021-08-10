30 people share the weirdest things they find attractive.

Attraction is a strange and deeply personal thing. While there are ideals of beauty pushed by changing trends and Hollywood movies, what actually makes us tick in-person ranges widely depending on our tastes, and the context in which we meet someone.
If you ask people what they find attractive and they say "confidence" or "sparkling eyes" it's likely to cause eye-rolls because of how universally desired those traits are, which is why the most interesting conversations center around off-beat turn-ons.
Husky voices on girls. If she sounds like a dude, that's just insanely hot, no idea why.
My husband can do an incredible impersonation of a gorilla. Knuckles on the ground, butt sticking out, huffing noise, the whole deal. Wouldn’t you know that has gotten me into bed more times than I would care to admit it! I want to say it’s mostly because he makes me laugh so much but damn, sometimes I see a gorilla and I’m like, “wow, he’s pretty handsome.”
Also, I think some of you are taking me WAY too seriously about finding actual gorillas attractive.