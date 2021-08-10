30 people share the weirdest things they find attractive.

Attraction is a strange and deeply personal thing. While there are ideals of beauty pushed by changing trends and Hollywood movies, what actually makes us tick in-person ranges widely depending on our tastes, and the context in which we meet someone.

If you ask people what they find attractive and they say "confidence" or "sparkling eyes" it's likely to cause eye-rolls because of how universally desired those traits are, which is why the most interesting conversations center around off-beat turn-ons.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the "weirdest" thing they find attractive, and it may just give you a confidence boost.

1. From superbia1997:

Husky voices on girls. If she sounds like a dude, that's just insanely hot, no idea why.

2. From sunnysunnysunsun: