30 words that were accidentally invented by kids and belong in the dictionary ASAP.

One of the most delightful things about watching kids grow up is witnessing them gradually grasping language and free styling with their own versions of popular phrases and words.

In many cases, kids make creative and logical linguistic shortcuts that make even more sense than the phrases they're flubbing.

When the artist Moose Allain recently started a thread meant to spread positivity amidst a frustrating newscycle, a mention of "dumb waiters" which is slang for food elevators (not human beings that serve food) sparked a thread of parents sharing funny times their children have mixed up words.

I’m afraid my twitter feed has been rather negative over the last day or so. I’m sorry about this. I usually try to keep things light and positive. So, to remedy this I’m going to tweet a string of pleasant thoughts. — MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) May 14, 2018

Dumb waiters — MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) December 9, 2018

My mum once called speed bumps "dumb waiters" and ever since that's what I've called them. (She was thinking of 'sleeping policemen') — Mo McF (@Mcfarlmo) December 9, 2018

This response catapulted parents on the thread to share all sorts of words their kids made up, or phrases they personally made up as children. Honestly, a lot of these sound cooler or make more sense than the original phrasings.