31 things society should stop making people feel insecure about.

Life is hard enough without cultural shaming. Even the most privileged among us is bound to deal with loss and grief in their life, so it would make sense for us to all cast off judgements, unless someone is actively hurting others.

But alas, despite the ways it makes us miserable, our culture is still full of lots of unnecessary shaming and manipulates people into feeling insecure about traits or circumstances outside of their control.

Luckily, there are plenty of us who have already shifted out attitudes towards others, and the more we speak up about stopping shame cycles the more our culture will shift.

In a popular Reddit thread, people listed off the things believe we as a society should stop making people feel insecure about.

1. From waitingtospeak:

Being wrong. It's okay to be wrong, just be open to learning. Instead of doubling down or getting angry.

2. From littlebass97:

Their jobs. If you clean/fix sewerage pipes, then thanks for your service. Someone must have the balls to do it.

3. From jthorne00: