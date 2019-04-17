33 people share the life lessons they learned 'the hard way.' Take care of your teeth.

A lot of the most important life lessons have to be learned the hard way. It's all too easy to feel like there are loopholes for seemingly basic yet essential life truths, and 99 percent of the time, there are no loopholes, just long-drawn out consequences for not listening to your gut.

While there are endless nuggets of wisdom many of us ignore until it's too late, there are also plenty of truths that aren't readily obvious. In many cases, the best way to avoid falling down a rabbithole of pain is to listen to those who've experienced that rabbithole first hand.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the life lessons they've learned the hard way, in hopes their wisdom will help the rest of us avoid some pitfalls.

1. jonesie1988 learned you should never have to persuade someone to stay with you.