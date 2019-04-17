33 people share the life lessons they learned 'the hard way.' Take care of your teeth.

A lot of the most important life lessons have to be learned the hard way. It's all too easy to feel like there are loopholes for seemingly basic yet essential life truths, and 99 percent of the time, there are no loopholes, just long-drawn out consequences for not listening to your gut.
While there are endless nuggets of wisdom many of us ignore until it's too late, there are also plenty of truths that aren't readily obvious. In many cases, the best way to avoid falling down a rabbithole of pain is to listen to those who've experienced that rabbithole first hand.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared the life lessons they've learned the hard way, in hopes their wisdom will help the rest of us avoid some pitfalls.
1. jonesie1988 learned you should never have to persuade someone to stay with you.
"You cannot convince someone to be with you if they don't want to be. Cut your losses, move on."
2. rfb0911 knows respect often outweighs romance.
"My Mum always told me, "you can't make someone love you, you can only make them respect you". This advice really helped me when my partner asked for space early in our relationship. It meant that I hadn't embarrassed myself when we eventually came back together after working through some personal stuff, and he still had respect for me."
3. thumper5 doesn't lend money unless they can afford to.
"No matter how much you trust someone or what kind of relationship you have with them, you should never lend money to someone unless you're prepared for the possibility you may never get it back."
4. sarajane82 knows how important prioritizing your health is.
"To never ever take my health for granted. Exercise, eat your veggies, sleep enough, learn to manage stress. Stress can really ruin your health. If you don't have time to take care of yourself all the more reason to. Make time, no matter what.Work is always there to do, but your health may not always be there. And what will you do if your health runs out and you can't work anymore? Better to take the time now rather than have no choice later."
5. MediaCrisis knows there's no point in convincing someone you're not the villain.
"If someone wants to make you their villain, just say yikes and move tf on."
6. CyanideSeashell knows you have to train people how to treat you.
A friend of mine used to say "we teach people how to treat us" which is interesting because it makes it both a positive and a negative in how it puts the onus on you.
7. anxious_succulent wishes they had researched before college.
"Be more diligent about researching majors/fields of education in high school."
8. Likewise, 525600-minutes knows how much a gap year can help.
"In this same vein though, if you’re not sure, take some time off if you need to. I’ve seen a few people pick a major they end up hating before dropping out altogether, and never going back. Or starting and stopping several programs before finally finding one they like or are ok with."
"I decided on a gap year after high school for several reasons but it turned into 12 years somehow. Now I’m 31 and in my freshman year of college, while also raising a family-the kids are all in school, so I am too now. I don’t recommend this particular route but I know what I want to do with my life, I know how to get there and I’m motivated to do well. 18 year old me wouldn’t have done as well as I am now."
9. mycatwearsbowties takes a moment to breathe before reacting.
"When you're upset, it's easy to react with anger, but that rarely will get you the results you want. So take a moment to breathe before reacting when you feel like lashing out."
10. aaautonym learned that if you think it's abusive, it likely is.
"If you catch yourself googling signs of emotional abuse, tell him/her “goodbye”.
11. Ambygirl learned how to spot controlling "friends."
"How controlling people can be. If you feel like you have to watch every little thing you say because that person will dump you in a heartbeat just for disagreeing with them, that’s not your friend. That’s a thought police warden. Leave those people behind."
12. bitchperfect2 learned your sexual activity is only your business.
"Guys will think you're a prude, easy, or stay interested whether you sleep with them or not. Make sure you make that decision for yourself, not what they could think of you."
13. awallpapergirl learned how to spot her own patterns.
"You are the only common denominator in your own repeated problems."
"After the second guy I dated after the man who tried to kill me started hitting me as well. I didn't cause their bahaviour, but I am not a passive character in my own life. I took some time to be alone and assess what made me vulnerable. I worked on my self esteem. I continued therapy."
"I cleansed my dating palate, I suppose. I realised we lost the art of dating along the way and 'go steady' too easily and my picker was off. I began to say* yes to any coffee date from any kind person regardless of my interest to expose myself to more types of people and healthy connections. Even when there was no chemistry, the next time I met someone I did click, I'd remember something like how much more respectful the other person had been and realise there was a better option out there."
14. Azovka learned that knowledge doesn't supplant real life experience.
"Knowledge is not a shortcut for experience. I’m a tad of a control freak so I like to read ahead and inform myself on things but I’ve found that knowing something is happening to me or around me, why it’s happening, what the best course of action is, etc. intellectually just doesn’t stop me from having to steer myself through the feelings, the situation, the sensations... In essence, knowing something is very different from actually experiencing it."
15. HitlersHotpants knows there will always be people who don't like you.
"Some people just won’t like you, and it’s pointless to try to get them to. As I’ve heard it put before “you may be the juiciest peach on the tree, but some people just don’t like peaches.”
16. darkknyx knows that no one escapes the villain treatment.
"That we are all bad in someone else’s story. Regardless of whether it’s a mistake on our part or not."
17. blady_blah knows you can't force someone to stay, but you can talk it through.
"Let me add on the mature addendum to that. "If someone tries to leave, talk things over and see if you can resolve differences. If they still want to leave, let them."
It takes two willing parties to make a relationship. At any time for any reason either party can decide to end it."
18. brissie_gurl learned that holding grudges only hurts you.
"Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. Also, life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got."
19. Giving birth is easier if you pretend you're pooping, according to aviatrix0313.
"When you’re pushing your baby out, push like your pooping. No one just said it plain like that and I was struggling for awhile before I accidentally pushed like I had to shit and everyone got so excited “YES! Like that!” DUDE! Why didn’t you just say that! All this “bearing down” shit. Just say it-POOP! Ugh. We’re all trying to be “proper” and not wanting to offend anyone. I struggled so much more than I had to."
20. Heyitsjen01 knows your gut has a point.
"Listen to your gut, the little voice nagging you that you don't want to listen to. Most of the time that instinct is going to lead you to the correct place and avoid hardships."
21. likeBruceSpringsteen knows the importance of dental care.
"Take care of your teeth. When I was young, and my parents had a dental plan, I went every 6 months for cleanings and checkups. Never had a cavity. I moved out on my own at 18 and made barely enough to scrape by, but I was on my own and it was awesome. I didn't have the money to go to the dentist and no dental plan with my minimum wage jobs."
"I didn't go to the dentist for something like 15 years. I'm 38 years old now and I've had a couple abscessed teeth, one requiring IV antibiotics, 7 extractions, 5 or 6 fillings. I still have another 4 surgical extractions required and multiple fillings before I am fixed up, and I'll need to get false teeth because as of right now I can't chew on one side of my mouth due to so many missing teeth."
"Trust me. Tooth pain is the fucking worst. You don't want to ever be in my situation. It sucks. Take care of your teeth."
22. jkwallace89 learned to honor their own feelings.
"Being given permission to feel the way you feel about a situation is all you need to move forward and grow instead of wallowing in a continuous circle of sadness and self-loathing. Talk to someone outside of the situation.
Asking for help doesn’t make you weak, it makes you stronger in the long run."
23. ijustmissmycat learned that sadly, the world doesn't care if you're good.
"The world will not treat you any better just because you're a good person with a good heart."
24. marielouise16 looks for the lesson in hardships.
"Every negative situation is an opportunity for you to grow and learn."
25. elizacandle knows people can change, but actions ultimately speak the loudest.
"People can change. But only if they want to and put in the work to do so. Not if they say they will and keep doing the same thing. Listen to actions not just words."
26. Indecisiveimpatience believes relationships can trump some friendships.
"Hoes before Bros doesn’t have to apply if your friend is a manipulative jerk face. Don’t ever feel like a bad person for choosing a relationship that makes you happy and healthy."
27. 10000tinymothmen knows admitting when you're wrong is the best way to learn.
"You don’t always have to look/act like you know everything, saying “I don’t know” or “I don’t have enough information to have an opinion” is okay (and better than pulling facts out of your ass and turning out wrong)"
28. Peevesie supports taking the easy way when it makes sense.
"Sometimes you arent prepared to take the hard way. And that is okay. The easy way exists."
29. c4r13y learned to not take loved ones for granted.
"Concentrate your energy on people that actually give a shit about you."
30. UnicornOnTheJayneCob wears sunscreen at all times.
"Wear sunscreen. On your face, every day, every time you leave the house, no matter the season or weather, no matter how old you are or if you are only going to be out “from the house to the car.” Make it a habit.
Seriously. Wear sunscreen."
31. cnc_314 learned self-advocacy is NOT selfish.
"There's a difference between advocating for yourself and being selfish! Being kind and generous does not mean being a doormat!
Speak up if you're not being treated right, negotiate before taking a job, don't be afraid to send follow-up emails, know when and how to ask for the things that matter to you."
32. krasotka1 learned that your existence shouldn't be predicated on others.
"You don't have to have an opinion of yourself based on what other people think of you. You are amazing the way you are and if you want to do something, you should do it for yourself, NOT for other people!"
33. AutumnSummer13 picked family they actually love.
"You cannot choose your relatives but you can choose your friends. Life’s too short to be with people who don’t share your vibe."