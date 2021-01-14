33 of the weirdest things Trump did in the past four years that we already forgot.

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach Trump for inciting an attempted coup at the Capitol, which ultimately left five people dead.

The final vote was 232 to 197, with 222 Democrats voting for impeachment and 10 Republicans. This vote makes Trump the very first president to get impeached twice, and now his case will be taken to the Senate for trial.

Given that he's only in office another week, it's likely that his Senate trial will stretch beyond the rest of his term, but lawmakers will still have the power to convict him and prevent him from holding federal office ever again.

While the public counts down to see if Trump will be convicted, and to see through a peaceful transition of power after an attempted insurrection, many are looking back at the past four years under Trump and all of the chaos that has ensued.

Considering how much that's happened in the world, it's easy to lose track of everything Trump has done during his term. So, in order to jog the collective memory, the Twitter user Jules Suzdaltsev made a thread of some of the most ridiculous thinks Trump has done in office.