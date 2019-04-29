34 of the funniest Arya Stark tweets in honor of last night's epic moment. All hail!

If you're a "Game of Thrones" fan who hasn't watched the most recent episode then while I do question how true of a fan you are, I'm morally obligated to warn you there are spoilers ahead. If you do, however, manage to get through the day without finding out what happened in the hour and thirty minutes of battle, that's almost as impressive as our new queen, Arya.

Arya showed the Night King, leader of the white walkers and overall creepy as hell zombie dude, that the living are here to stay. Considering he has a magical army full of dead people, this battle was a real long shot. Even with two dragons, it seemed for awhile that everyone was just going to die and HBO was going to disappoint us all and make the rest of the season about the Night King. Fortunately for us, Arya turned him into a scattered puddle of ice chips with some swift two-handed knife work while she was being choked. And, of course, with any badass move comes a whole lot of Twitter jokes. Huge shout out to whoever decided to edit the epic scene with the "Titanic" music. They deserve an Oscar. #NotToday!

