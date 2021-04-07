35 of the funniest and dumbest posts from Yahoo Answers.

After years of spreading joy, confusion, and bad advice to strangers across the internet, Yahoo Answers has announced that it'll officially shut down on May 4th 2021.

This truly marks the end of an era for those of us who have scrolled the internet post-breakup to read misspelled love advice from strangers, the pre-teens who learned sex-ed from other pre-teens posing as adults, and anyone looking for medical advice from stoners.

If you've never explored the annals of Yahoo Answers on your own, you've truly missed out on a goldmine of internet comedy. So, in honor of the end of Yahoo Answers, here are some of the funniest posts to ever grace the forum.

