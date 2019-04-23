35 hilarious tweets about marriage to read while you lay on your 578 decorative pillows.

Getting married is basically choosing to keep the same roommate forever, except instead of JUST sending passive aggressive texts about dishes, you also get to do sex stuff and bare your souls.

Like all eternal roommate situations, marriage is full of lots of feelings, there are moments of immense love and euphoria and moments where you contemplate whether jail would be worth the sweet release of murdering your spouse.

Making jokes is one of the best ways to cope with the unending face-palm of living in close quarters with another human being and all their various smells and mouth sounds. If you can't laugh at yourself, and each other, even the healthiest of marriages is likely doomed for the courtroom.

Luckily, no matter what domestic spout you find yourself going through, there are countless others who can relate to the intricacies of sharing your life.