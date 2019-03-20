35 kids so accidentally mean their parents will need therapy.

One of the most universal love languages between parents and children is a good old roasting. Mom and dad may hold the keys to power, but children possess the ability to undo years of ego by imparting a few strategically placed words.
The most terrifying part of a child dissing their parents, is they do it so naturally, often these burns are posed as innocent questions or observations. There's something about a child's honesty, or worse yet, a teen's angst, that transcends all social inhibitions and cuts to the core of a parent's soul.
In honor of all the sharp-tongued kids out there slaying with words, I have gathered 35 tweets of kids roasting the hell out of their parents. Tread carefully, when giving birth to offspring, they may come back to bite you with insults.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.