35 kids so accidentally mean their parents will need therapy.

One of the most universal love languages between parents and children is a good old roasting. Mom and dad may hold the keys to power, but children possess the ability to undo years of ego by imparting a few strategically placed words.

The most terrifying part of a child dissing their parents, is they do it so naturally, often these burns are posed as innocent questions or observations. There's something about a child's honesty, or worse yet, a teen's angst, that transcends all social inhibitions and cuts to the core of a parent's soul.

In honor of all the sharp-tongued kids out there slaying with words, I have gathered 35 tweets of kids roasting the hell out of their parents. Tread carefully, when giving birth to offspring, they may come back to bite you with insults.

1.