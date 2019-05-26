Just 35 painfully specific pet peeves for anyone who wants to get irrationally upset right now.

You know what really p*sses me off? Most things! The world is crawling with both people and things that were seemingly put here to annoy us. But we each have certain things that annoy us more than anything else -- our biggest pet peeves, if you will. For me, it's when people leave water running when they don't need to. Or when people don't tip their waiters. Or when people chew loudly. And the list goes on and on.
But instead of covering my list of pet peeves, I've gather a list of other people's. My inspiration came from Twitter user @Home_Halfway asking his follows to name their greatest pet peeve. Without further ado, here are 35 infuriating things that will likely make your skin crawl. Enjoy!
1.
What is your biggest everyday pet peeve? For me, it's people who enter the elevator before you can get out.— Michael (@Home_Halfway) May 25, 2019
2.
People who walk slow..doesn't matter: tourists, people on phones, my kids - makes my blood boil— Stephen Ernst (@ErnstoMax) May 25, 2019
3.
4.
Right now my biggest everyday pet peeve is @realDonaldTrump being in office still.— Flamepulse (@flamepulse) May 25, 2019
5.
People who take the last puff of a cigarette before they enter a building and blow the smoke out when they’re inside.— Little Greenis (@DurtMcHurtt) May 25, 2019
6.
People who don’t step forward when the line moves forward. I know intellectually it doesn’t mean you will reach the end of the line any sooner, but DAMMIT MOVE YOUR ASS! I want the satisfaction of being that much closer to my goal.— Ryan 🥖🥖🥖& 🌹🌹🌹 Cole (@Ryan0666) May 25, 2019
7.
People who cut in front of you and then instantly apply their brakes— Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) May 25, 2019
8.
People who wait until they get to the GODDAMN COUNTER to look at the menu up on the wall and decide what they want to order.— Brendan Smith (@blacksab67) May 25, 2019
9.
A person's assumption that everyone in the vicinity should listen to what they are listening to, whether music, TV, etc. I keep my podcast habit between me, the iPod, and the earbuds, and would feel very piggish if it was necessary to make other people listen.— Pat Hartman (@PatHartman_) May 25, 2019
10.
People.— optimism survivor (@abraveturtle) May 25, 2019
That's it.
Just people.
11.
Groups of people who walk three or four across very slowly in front of me on the sidewalk.— Rich Karski (@RichKarski) May 25, 2019
12.
People who call and instead of waiting for you to call them back, call again and send texts telling you to answer your phone— KelleyNeedsCoffee (@crankyohkelley) May 25, 2019
13.
People who don't close drawers and cabinets after opening them. (These are often the same people who don't put the cap on the toothpaste, close the bread bag or cereal box, replace the TP roll etc.)— MuSuBi (@MuSuBi19) May 25, 2019
14.
Coworkers who send me an email then immediately rush to my desk to tell me they’ve just sent me an email and want me to check my inbox to make sure I’ve received it. 🙄— Connie (@xonjie123) May 25, 2019
15.
when I'm walking on the sidewalk and people (usually couples) walking in the opposite direction take up the whole sidewalk and won't move or walk single file to give me room. what am I supposed to do, walk into traffic??? one day I'm going to snap and fight someone over this— apodemusalpicola (@_anonymaus_) May 25, 2019
16.
When a family member puts a new roll of paper towels or toilet paper on a counter instead of the actual holder— AdamCerious (@Browtweaten) May 25, 2019
17.
People who stand next to their cart in an aisle at the store and then pretend like they don’t notice they are blocking the entire aisle when you try to get by— Jaycee Brown (@airnjay) May 25, 2019
18.
People who touch me. Shaking hands or high fives are ok because I have to physically consent to it. But patting me on the back or touching my arm gives me the creeps a little.— Knautilus (@Knautilus) May 25, 2019
19.
People who say “excuse me” with a fuckin tude as if they’re really saying “move” when they could just as easily have moved past you in silence— Michelle Spies (@spies_please) May 25, 2019
20.
People who come to a dead stop at the top or bottom of the escalator.— TheActorBrianHowe (@BrianHoweActor) May 25, 2019
21.
When people say things incorrectly, misterm or mispronounce something. Like people who add an “s” to everything. “Paneras” “Nordstroms” etc. *cringe*— Amanda Cefaratti (@CefsCelfies) May 25, 2019
22.
Not. Using. Turn signals. 😠😡— mary zook (@purmurrie) May 25, 2019
23.
When people hold a door open for you (nice) but they're way ahead of you so you feel like you have to sprint to catch up so they're not inconvenienced.— young bun (@eminmien) May 26, 2019
24.
Two that grind my gears:— Intestinal Bookworms (@IntestinalBookW) May 25, 2019
1)Littering
2) leaving shopping carts in the parking lot
25.
When you’re on a group text and someone writes a really long one and then someone else “likes” or “loves” it and it posts the whole goddamned long text bubble again.— riotsquirrel (@riotsquirl) May 25, 2019
26.
People who stop the microwave with seconds left and don’t clear the extra seconds.— Highly Innacurate Fake News Hit Job (@Oh_Suzanney) May 25, 2019
27.
Stopping entirely too long at stop signs, or waving someone else to go out of order.— James Hill (@RonwellQDobbs) May 25, 2019
28.
people who take phone calls on speakerphone in public places. you’re not important, put your headphones in.— jess (@omgjesstweets) May 25, 2019
29.
People who play their music so loud through headphones that they may as well just be playing it through speakers.— Prolific Pen Comics (@ProPenComics) May 25, 2019
30.
People who refuse to get off their cell phone when being “waited on” by a server, cashier, barista, etc.— jewdyblume (@jewdyblume) May 25, 2019
31.
Sunflower seed spitters. So disgusting.— dryfitsocks (@suzytwoteeth) May 25, 2019
32.
When coworkers can’t figure out I’m trying to get out of a conversation because I’m busy or can’t talk at the moment.— Violet (@jewlecho) May 25, 2019
...short or one word answers, very clearly walking away with a cart full of items, literally saying “I need to finish this quickly” fhdhwoweodhdgwy
33.
People who honk unnecessarily— Aditi HD (@aditi_hd) May 25, 2019
34.
People who back into parking spaces. First, get the hell out of my way. Second, you’re not as good at it as you think you are. Third: get the hell out of my way.— The Sassy Wife (@GypsyMegan6) May 25, 2019
35.
Capitalism— Todd the smaller (@Todd_thesmaller) May 25, 2019