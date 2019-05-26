Just 35 painfully specific pet peeves for anyone who wants to get irrationally upset right now.

You know what really p*sses me off? Most things! The world is crawling with both people and things that were seemingly put here to annoy us. But we each have certain things that annoy us more than anything else -- our biggest pet peeves, if you will. For me, it's when people leave water running when they don't need to. Or when people don't tip their waiters. Or when people chew loudly. And the list goes on and on.

But instead of covering my list of pet peeves, I've gather a list of other people's. My inspiration came from Twitter user @Home_Halfway asking his follows to name their greatest pet peeve. Without further ado, here are 35 infuriating things that will likely make your skin crawl. Enjoy!

1.

What is your biggest everyday pet peeve? For me, it's people who enter the elevator before you can get out. — Michael (@Home_Halfway) May 25, 2019

2.

People who walk slow..doesn't matter: tourists, people on phones, my kids - makes my blood boil — Stephen Ernst (@ErnstoMax) May 25, 2019

3.