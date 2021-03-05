29 photos of celebrities before they got famous.

The phrase "celebrities are just like us" is uttered so often its lost all meaning. While the intent is to point out that celebrities are people with complex feelings and insecurities like the rest of us, it can still be hard to feel they're "just like us" when we only witness them through the lens of wealth and glamour.

However, celebrities not born into fame weren't always living in glamor, and seeing throwback photos of them before the spotlight can be both relatable and endearing. No one is safe from embarrassing throwback photos, not even famous people, so here are a handful to remind you that we're all in this cringe fest together.

1. Robin Williams at 18.

2. Joe Biden at age 26.